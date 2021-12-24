If you would have told a younger Erica Wimbish that today she’d have her dream job, see her kids full time and own her home, she wouldn’t have believed you. “I thought I was going to die, essentially, from using drugs, or fighting the elements, or people,” Wimbish, 33, told The Bulletin. “So I never thought that I would be where I’m at right now.”
The road to recovery from drug addiction, mental illness and homelessness has been long for the Bend resident, but this year as she celebrates five years clean, she’s using her story to give hope to those struggling with the same things she did just a few years ago.
In February, Wimbish started working for Deschutes County Health Services as a peer support specialist, using her own experience in and out of drug and mental health treatment to support those still going through the process.
“I’m in the best place that I ever could possibly have ever imagined, to be able to help other people share things with my team and other people in the county, my experiences that can help them as well,” Wimbish said.
After moving to Central Oregon from Colorado her freshman year of high school, Wimbish’s problems began in 2009, when she faced experiences she now shares with clients: a bipolar I disorder diagnosis and her first felony charge for the possession of marijuana.
“I just was in the wrong crowd. I hung out with people who weren’t the best for me, and that’s kind of how it started,” Wimbish recalled. “Obviously, it was my choice, but there’s a lot of things you do that are hard.”
Her downhill slide included more drug use and a DUII charge in 2010.
While she got clean to give birth to her daughter the same year, Wimbish quickly turned back to drugs to cope with how postpartum depression amplified her bipolar disorder symptoms. Something similar happened when she had her son in 2012.
Still, she had a “burning desire” to get clean again.
“But the addiction took over my thought process of being like, ‘What do I do to get out of this?’” she remembered thinking. “I deep down didn’t want to die. I didn’t want to die. But I’ve tried and tried and tried and tried again, but it didn’t work.”
Over the last decade, Wimbish has cycled through a slate of housing and treatment options, living in subsidized housing until she got evicted, living in her car until her car was impounded, going to residential treatment facilities, living at Bend’s Bethlehem Inn on four separate occasions and, most frequently, living on the streets.
“Most of the time I stayed up walking, essentially. I didn’t sleep,” she said. “I was a single, white female walking all hours of the night, and I didn’t want to close my eyes. So I stayed up most of the time.”
Wimbish’s time on the streets and between treatment was peppered with more run-ins with law enforcement. She received three felony meth possession convictions in 2011, and another in 2014.
When she burglarized a home after overdosing and in the midst of psychosis, Wimbish reached a breaking point: She knew she had to either get clean or go to prison.
“I was not in my right mind,” Wimbish remembered. “Ended up calling the police on myself.”
She started her community service sentence on Dec. 23, 2016. She’s been clean ever since.
Her journey since then has been filled with other second chances: A woman who was willing to rent her a room, and a state senator who helped her find an employer willing to hire a former drug addict and convicted felon.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic closed her workplace for parts of last year, Wimbish found herself with extra free time.
“The pandemic gave me the time to really think about my future career and family support,” she said. “I want to be able to continue to support my family and pay for my home and my vehicles.”
Wimbish had long wanted to become a peer counselor, using her own experience to help those who struggle with addiction and severe mental illness. Back on her feet with job experience and stable housing, the pandemic gave her the chance to search for those jobs and appeal the outcome of a background check.
And, almost serendipitously, a peer support position with Deschutes County opened this year. After getting the job, the clients Wimbish started meeting in February were ones she could identify with.
“That was essentially me, and I can relate,” Wimbish said. “And I wouldn’t be here in this position if it weren’t for the things that I’ve been through. They made me stronger. They made me resilient to things.”
