Bookings, internet searches and occupancy are foretelling a busy Fourth of July weekend in Bend.
But the proof is already there. The Deschutes River, the city’s streets and its sidewalks already are filling with residents and visitors.
That falls in line with AAA projections of record-breaking travel nationwide that could surpass the previous record set in 2019, according to AAA.
Courtney Braun, co-owner of Wanderlust Tours, has seen bookings fill up for special events as late as October. And bookings are pouring in for summer water sport tours, too, especially since the gloom of June appears to be lifting.
“People seem to be excited about getting out and exploring on vacation or experiencing nature,” Braun said. “Coming into summer there was a question if this year would match the enthusiasm we had last year, but the numbers are trending in line with 2019.”
Central Oregon is among the top destinations of Oregonians hitting the road this Fourth of July, said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs. Nationwide, about 43.2 million people will hit the road over the holiday weekend, including 460,000 Oregonians.
Oregon travelers surveyed by AAA also indicate they’re interested in the Oregon Coast, Portland, Medford and Ashland, Crater Lake, Pendleton, Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento, California.
Overall, about 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel on the holiday weekend, or about 15% of the population, according to AAA.
Using data culled from searches and bookings from the AAA website, the association is able to predict the level of travel, Dodds said.
“This is going to be a record-break period of travel,” Dodds said. “The Independence Day holiday will see travel, mostly by car. The dominant mode of travel is car. It provides flexibility and is a lower cost.”
The surge in travel comes despite inflation and huge swings in the price of a gallon of gas. For the week, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.56 a gallon. In Oregon, the average was $4.64 a gallon.
Despite rising fuel costs, HomeToGo, which connects renters with vacation properties nationwide, listed Sunriver as among its top five destinations for travelers this summer. The top location, according to the firm, was Boulder, Colorado; Topsail Island, North Carolina; Seagrove Beach, Florida; and Falmouth, Massachusetts, according to a statement.
“Historically, the Fourth of July period is the season opener for many of Bend’s great summer traditions, from the accessibility of the area’s high alpine lakes and trails to the pet parade and fireworks at Pilot Butte,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. “After a relatively slow start to the year, we are expecting visitor volumes similar to the last few summers, and look forward to a steady increase for our partners who rely on this type of cyclical pacing in the industry.”
