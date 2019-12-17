A record number of people are applying to fill a seat on the Bend Park & Recreation District board that was left vacant following the resignation of a board member last month.

The seat was left open by former board member Lauren Sprang, who resigned in November over a desire to serve her community out of the public eye. The park district this month put out a call for applications to fill her seat, and received 24.

“It’s more than notable,” said Ted Schoenborn, chair of the park board, on Monday.

This is the greatest number of applications Schoenborn has seen in his 15-year stint on the board. Before this year, the most applications Schoenborn recalls receiving for an appointed seat was 10.

The park board will have the task of beginning to narrow down a list of 24 to single digits at its Tuesday night meeting. The goal is to fill the position by the beginning of next year.

Schoenborn isn’t sure what prompted the slew of applications but sees it as a welcome surprise. The applicants are particularly high-caliber, Schoenborn said, with an Olympic gold medalist and a former state legislator making the list.

“The thing about the 24 is that (they are) a really well-qualified bunch of folks,” Schoenborn said. “They all have had a lot of experience.”

It’s also one of the most diverse pools of candidates the district has seen, with several women and people of color applying, he said.

“It wasn’t just all old white guys like me that were applying,” Schoenborn said.

But having several options means the board will have to come to some kind of consensus about what qualities are important for a board member to have.

Schoenborn hopes the board can find someone who can widely represent the community, rather than come onto the board with a single issue in mind.

“That’s really the most important thing,” he said.

For board member Ariel Mendez, having someone who can provide several perspectives and has a track record handling complex issues is important.

Mendez also said he feels it’s important that the community feel represented by the board, and that this appointment is a critical opportunity to make a currently all -male, all -white board more diverse.

Having a more diverse public leads to better decision -making, Mendez said.

“I think there are biases in our electorate system,” Mendez said. “An appointment is an opportunity to try to rectify those biases.”

Board member Nathan Hovekamp also said he felt finding a board member who can reflect and represent the interests of underserved populations is also important.

In general, he said he still feels the best way to fill an elected position is through an election.

But with appointment process being the official policy of most special districts, he said his priorities for a new board member would be to find someone who appreciates Bend’s expansive trail system, civil discourse and planning strategically while budgeting conservatively.

“As a biologist and conservationist myself, I personally would like another colleague who understands and appreciates our responsibility in stewardship of the natural treasures with which we have been entrusted, including piney forest and high desert, the Deschutes River and Tumalo Creek, broad vistas and open spaces, and the native wildlife that inhabit them,” Hovekamp wrote in a statement.

The park board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bend Park & Recreation District headquarters next to Riverbend Park.