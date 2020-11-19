The year 2020 isn’t over, but it’s been a rollercoaster of a year at Crater Lake National Park.
So far this year, based on figures through October, the park has set five records for monthly visitation, three with historic lows, two with historic highs.
According to park records dating back to 1982, only recreational 686 visits were recorded in April with 814 in May, both well below previous marks, while this September’s mark of 59,093 visitors was just under the previous low of 59,111 visitors in 2008.
But the reverse happened during the summer, with record high visitation figures of 209,078 in July and 222,368 in August.
Previous records were lows of 3,389 in April 2003 and 18,618 in May 2011 and the high marks were 208,237 in July 2017 and 176,895 in August 2016. In October, 61,613 recreational visitors saw the park, the second highest number on record after October 2003's 70,382 visitors.
“It’s been a very unusual year, to say the least,” said Marcia McCabe, the park’s chief of interpretation. Her thoughts are echoed by superintendent Craig Ackerman, who noted the challenge of, “trying to manage the day-to-day life of the park when we don’t know what to expect.”
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with park programs since March and, with new mandatory restrictions imposed by Gov. Kate Brown along with other COVID-19 concerns, operating plans for this winter and 2021 remain in a state of flux.
Park visitors are finding extremely limited services with all concession operations closed and only the park-maintained restrooms at Rim Village open. As happened during the summer season, the usual visitor contact stations at park headquarters in Munson Valley and at Rim Village will remain closed and no ranger programs, such as winter ranger-guided snowshoe walks, will be offered. The Crater Lake Ski Patrol, however, will have volunteers on duty weekends and some holidays.
Ackerman the park considered having some winter operations temporarily relocated to the Annie Creek area, but said a risk management analysis determined “overwhelming logistic difficulties,” including concerns because the building is not designed for winter operations. In an average winter, Crater Lake receives about 538 inches of snow.
Aramark, which took over park concession services in 2019, had only limited services this year because of the pandemic and will have none of its usual winter services at Rim Village. Those closures have a direct impact on the park’s interpretive program because a portion of concession fees reimbursed to the park are used to fund park staff, including seasonal employees.
“With our small but mighty staff we accomplished quite a lot,” McCabe said of seasonal park rangers. No ranger-led hikes were held during the summer visitor season and no ranger boat talks were done because the popular lake boat tours were cancelled.
McCabe and Ackerman said that by reassigning limited staff to the Cleetwood Cove Trailhead, where a 1.1-mile trail provides the only access to the lake, problems encountered early in the summer were averted. Because of the influx of first-time visitors unaware of safety protocols, some carried innertubes, fins, flotation devices and other items that could have compromised the lake’s water quality. After rangers were stationed at the trailhead, visitors were informed about restrictions and the closure of the lakeside restrooms.
“It was kind of an unsupervised free-for-all,” McCabe said of the situation before rangers were moved from various jobs to monitoring the trailhead. During about a five-week period she said staff contacted about 35,000 people, noting, “It turned out to be very important to have park staff out there.”
Ackerman and McCabe believe the coronavirus restrictions resulted in people visiting Crater Lake and other recreational areas in record numbers. At Lava Beds National Monument, for example, the park had its third highest visitor numbers in both July and August with 26,688 and 31,591, respectively.
