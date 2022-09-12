The top trio of candidates in the 2022 race for Oregon governor have combined to raise more than $30 million by mid-September, putting them on a path to smash the $40 million mark for a governor's race set four years ago.
Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson reap ever-larger campaign cash totals as they fight it out on television, online, on radio, in newspapers and mailers and via campaign staff going door-to-door.
Betsy Johnson, Unaffiliated
Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, is trying to become just the second candidate in state history not affiliated with a major political party to win the governorship. Julius Meier, an independent, won a single term in 1930.
Fundraising: Johnson has raised $11.11 million since the beginning of 2021. The biggest slice — $1.75 million — has come from Oregon's richest resident, Nike founder Phil Knight. Other top contributors include $500,000 from Eugene heavy equipment company Papé Group, and $341,000 from Columbia Sportswear Co. CEO Tim Boyle.
The Johnson campaign has received $200,000 from Sierra Pacific Industries, whose founder, Red Emmerson, is the nation's largest landowner. The company last year made its first major purchase in Oregon, acquiring Eugene-based Seneca Sawmill, including 175,000 acres of Oregon timberlands.
Timber and construction groups have given heavily to Johnson, whose family has ties with the industries going back to the early 1900s.
Johnson is the daughter of the late Sam Johnson, a wealthy timber industry operator who as a Republican served in the state Legislature representing Deschutes County and was mayor of Redmond.
Johnson spent her more than two decades in state politics as a Democrat representing districts near the Oregon Coast. Along with her father's ties, she's built up her own relationships while operating an aviation services business.
Spending: Johnson's biggest spending has been $5.32 million with Targeted Platform Media, a Crownsville, Maryland, advertising buyer. In a notable campaign quirk, Johnson has reported 386 expenditures totaling $330,000 since April 20 with Facebook, the social media platform.
Nearly all the transactions are for $900 each. While nearly all campaigns use Facebook for targeted digital ads, most place the purchase through media buyers. Johnson's campaign sends payments via debit card directly to Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters.
Cash on hand: Johnson's campaign has more than $2.9 million in the bank.
Christine Drazan, Republican
Drazan's win in a crowded field of 19 Republicans in the May primary changed national GOP plans for spending in Oregon. With 36 races for governor across the nation in 2022 — including 20 where Republicans are defending seats they held — money is prioritized to go where the party has a chance to win.
With Republicans failing at the ballot box for 40 years in races for governor, Oregon didn't seem to qualify. But the win by Drazan — a Republican woman legislative leader from suburban Portland — checked key demographic boxes to compete in 2022.
Drazan is anti-abortion, opposes gun control and is decidedly pro-business. But she says President Joe Biden won the 2022 election. She isn't personally identified as an acolyte of former President Donald Trump.
Some Republican leaders, including Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, have worried that unwavering allegiance to Trump has been the determining litmus test in primaries that produced "weak" candidates without appeal to the wider general election electorate.
The emergence of Johnson as a third candidate gave Republican strategists enough hope of a three-way split in the general election vote to redirect national GOP funds to back Drazan.
Fundraising: The Republican Governors Association has given Drazan $1.58 million. It's a big part of the $7.99 million she's raised so far.
Other big contributors include $375,000 from Glendale-based forest products firm Swanson Group, and $350,000 from Eugene-based Murphy Plywood.
Spending: Drazan has spent about $7.8 million. To get her message out, Drazan has allocated $3.73 million to Strategic Media Services, a Republican-aligned media buyer based in Arlington, Virginia. It was also the main media company used by Knute Buehler in his 2018 run for governor.
Cash on hand: Drazan reports having just under $1.28 million in the bank.
Tina Kotek, Democrat
Kotek, was the longest serving Oregon House speaker when she resigned both her position and seat in the House to run for governor.
Fundraising: Kotek has raised just over $8.9 million in the past two years, with an accelerating pace of contributions as Election Day grows closer. She has received $1.88 million from the Democratic Governors Association. Other large contributors include $375,000 from the Citizens Action for Political Education, a political action committee associated with the SIEU public workers labor union. Stand for Children PAC, a child advocacy group, has given more than $346,000.
Kotek has been endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control group backed by billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Kotek has received $75,000 so far. But Bloomberg has shown a willingness to spend much more in past campaigns. Gov. Kate Brown received $750,000 from the group in 2018 and another $250,000 directly from Bloomberg.
Spending: Kotek has spent $7.1 million so far, with the largest portion — just under $4.5 million — going to Canal Partners Media, a firm popular with Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign for the White House.
Cash on hand: $1.84 million in the bank.
