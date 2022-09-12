stock_vote

Stock image

 Thinkstock

The top trio of candidates in the 2022 race for Oregon governor have combined to raise more than $30 million by mid-September, putting them on a path to smash the $40 million mark for a governor's race set four years ago.

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson reap ever-larger campaign cash totals as they fight it out on television, online, on radio, in newspapers and mailers and via campaign staff going door-to-door.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.