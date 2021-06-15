A week of rain storms and lightning strikes across Central Oregon wound down Tuesday as the weather turns more summerlike.
Clear skies and 80-degree temperatures are expected to stick around for the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
But before the weather shifted Tuesday, five lightning strikes were recorded in Deschutes County and seven in Crook County. None was recorded in Jefferson County, although all three counties had five lightning strikes on Monday, according to the weather service.
Any amount of lightning is concerning for U.S. Forest Service officials as they monitor wildfire activities in the region, said Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
None of the lightning strikes led to fires, but the Forest Service still tracks where and when lightning strikes, Nelson-Dean said.
“Anytime we get lightning of course there’s always the potential for fire starts,” Nelson-Dean said.
The storms that came through Bend last week resulted in 0.28 of an inch of rain, according to weather service meteorologist Mary Wister. The rainfall was a welcome sight for the region, which is experiencing extreme drought, but the rain did very little to help the dry conditions, Wister said.
“We will take what we can get, but it will take a lot more,” Wister said.
Wister and other weather service meteorologists in the Pendleton office were busy Tuesday monitoring storms across Central and Eastern Oregon. They recorded golf ball-sized hail in the Blue Mountains and lingering storms in the Cascades. By the end of the day, most of the storms had moved out of the area.
“Things are starting to calm down, which is good,” Wister said. “The system is moving out of the area and we are getting a dry, westerly flow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.