August Paul Johnson, a recent high school graduate and Albertsons deli clerk, is running for the Bend City Council.
Johnson, 18, is vying for the seat currently held by Councilor Bill Moseley. He is running against Anthony Broadman, a local attorney and Michalla Garcia, a restaurant worker and nonprofit founder. Moseley has yet to file to run for reelection.
Johnson said he wants to run for the council to act as a voice for young people in Bend. His ultimate goal is to make Bend a better place for students like himself.
“I think young people have good ideas, and I think I can voice those opinions on the Bend City Council and make Bend a place for students,” he said.
Originally from Utah, Johnson and his family moved to Redmond when he was 8 years old. He moved to Bend two years ago, but chose to finish school in Redmond at Ridgeview High School, from which he graduated this year.
He now works at Albertsons — which he said is great because he meets lots of people — and plans to attend Oregon State University-Cascades to study computer science.
If elected, Johnson said his priorities would be working to improve affordable housing availability for those students looking to move into their own places and to improve biking infrastructure so it is easier to get around Bend for people who don’t have a car.
He would also want to work on bringing in more high-paying jobs to Bend so students once they graduate can afford to live and stay in Bend.
“I want to make Bend a place they want to stay … instead of leaving and starting a family elsewhere,” Johnson said.
Outside of doing some student government in school, Johnson recognizes his young age means he does not come with lots of experience. But if high school civics class taught him anything, he said, it is that the beauty of American democracy is that anyone can choose to participate.
“I think age isn’t something that matters too much,” Johnson said. “It’s the willpower and the want. I’m not too much experienced, but I’m willing to go into this head on and do my best.”
Four Bend City Council positions are up for election in November. The filing period is open through Aug. 25. Due to COVID-19, candidates can choose to pay a $25 fee instead of collecting signatures to get on the ballot.
