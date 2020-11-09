Realms High School student Brett Judish learned about racism in his own town recently through an interview with a fellow high school sophomore in Bend.
The other student, who is Black, told Brett that he takes extra precautions in grocery stores to not look suspicious. He said that when he was younger, he was called racial slurs by teenagers who beat him up.
These stories surprised Brett, who is white.
"I’m 15, so I'm probably around the age of these racist kids," he told The Bulletin. "I personally don’t see any of that anywhere, so I’m very shocked that there is a really big problem in Bend with racism.”
Brett is one of 26 students at Bend's Realms High School working on a journalism-themed project about race, power and privilege in Bend. Each student must interview a local person whose voice has been marginalized due to race, then either write a paper, film a video or create a presentation.
This project is led by Brad Horn, a social studies teacher new to the school. He believes teaching students about race is important, particularly in today's polarized, politically intense climate.
These interviews could also teach these students who live in a very white community — more than 85% of Bend identifies as non-Hispanic white, according to U.S. Census statistics — about different experiences in regards to race, Horn said.
“A number of students in the class said they had never had a meaningful interaction with someone of color in their lifetimes," he said. "I thought interviewing someone would create dialogue, and expose students to a part of life they hadn’t considered.”
Horn has a background in video journalism. Before the Michigan native began teaching this fall, he filmed projects for outlets including The Washington Post, National Public Radio and The New York Times. He also helped create commercials for companies like Intel, he said.
Teaching students journalistic skills, such as conducting interviews, has benefits beyond just a potential career in news, Horn said.
"You have to interact with the outside world, and you’re creating a product that’s shared with others," he said. "It’s not just an assignment turned in for the teacher, but it’s something that students see as having real value, it makes a difference and is seen by their peers.”
This project comes in the midst of a year marked by worldwide protests against police brutality against Black people, primarily sparked by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. There were Black Lives Matter rallies in Bend and Prineville this summer, although the latter had armed protestors and the organizer received death threats.
Horn emphasized that this project isn't meant to dictate how students should feel about race, or force them into activism.
“When I talk to the students about it, I try to leave ideas of ‘right or wrong’ out of it," he said. "I just say, 'I want you to be aware of this.'”
One adult participating in these interviews is Andrew Johnson, an English teacher at Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School, who is biracial.
As a Bend native who is part-Black, Johnson said he's experienced racism despite having skin that's "pretty white," as he described it. Just a few months ago, someone uttered racial slurs in his direction in a grocery store line, he said.
Teaching teens about race and privilege can help build empathy and combat racism in Bend, Johnson said.
“I’m really glad there are projects like this happening, at least here in Bend, that get kids to think outside of their situation and try and put themselves in other people’ shoes," he said.
Riccardo Waites, director of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly and a parent of two elementary students in Bend, spoke to Horn's class via video call in early October about race. He also participated in interviews with Realms High students.
Waites said teaching local teens about race is vital.
“Race is such a problem, especially here in Central Oregon, that we have to address it," he said. "The way we do it is through teachers like Brad, who inspire these students and take them in a direction that isn’t traditional."
Horn said most parents of his students were supportive of the race project, although a couple were concerned about students conducting in-person interviews during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There were a number of parents who wrote back and said, ‘I didn’t realize how separated our lives were from people of color,'" he said.
Kris Judish — the mother of Brett — commended the project and called it out-of-the-box. She said teaching students about race during a turbulent time in U.S. history was important.
"Because of the political climate that we’re in right now, it’s a really big piece of what’s going on," Judish said. "The timing is good.”
