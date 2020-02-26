Growing up in Sandy, Alison Emerson nurtured a legal dream to prosecute accused murderers. Now a veteran attorney, she’ll do more than that starting Monday, when she takes over for retiring Judge Stephen Forte as Deschutes County’s newest circuit court judge.
Emerson, 43, graduated from Linfield College and Pepperdine University Law School, working during law school in the Hardcore Gang unit in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and then in the Illinois Appellate prosecutor’s office, traveling around the state with special prosecutors.
Emerson started as a prosecutor in the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office in July 2004 and worked 30 jury trials before leaving in 2006. She worked at several firms in Bend and Redmond before arriving at the Law Office of Angela Lee, where she currently practices. Gov. Kate Brown appointed Emerson to position on Feb. 13.
Emerson and her husband Rob, a Bend Police sergeant, have two daughters.
Sgt. Emerson won’t be permitted to testify in his wife’s courtroom and won’t be allowed to call her with any job-related requests, she said.
You have a diverse legal background, but are there cases you feel you’re more prepared for than others?
I feel pretty good about coming in. I did two and a half years at the DA’s office, then went into private practice at Bryant Emerson, where I was for just over 12 years, and in that time, I did a significant amount of domestic relations cases. Most of what the court does is criminal and domestic relations, so I’ve done big chunks of both of those.
For the past three years, Emerson has served as the backup juvenile referee in Deschutes County, essentially serving as a judge in juvenile criminal proceedings.
Have you been in the role long enough to see instances of rehabilitation?
Yeah, the first case I sent a kid to OYA — the Oregon Youth Authority, essentially prison, or a lockdown facility, for kids. The girl came in and she was being sex-trafficked and she was really adamant that she didn’t want to go into any of these other programs in the community.
So ultimately, I gave her what she wanted, which was to be sent to OYA. And she came back a year later and she’d made a pretty significant transformation. She appeared physically different, and was getting ready to graduate high school. She had reconnected with her mom. The state was asking to not only release her from OYA, but to terminate her probation. All of these things in her life had come full circle and she was on the path to doing really well.
When she came into my courtroom, she said, “I don’t know if you remember me.” I was like, “I absolutely remember you.” I don’t think you forget the first time you have to make that decision. That was also the case that spurred me to want to be a circuit court judge.
What part of the job are you looking forward to the most?
Based upon my work experience, I’m looking forward to giving people some resolution. Some of these cases take so long that when they finally percolate to court, I think people just want to make sure they get their day and they’re heard, and then they can move on. As long as the court gives them the opportunity to tell their story, whether they win or lose, they’re going to leave more content with the outcome.
Is the best resolution one where no one is completely happy?
That’s a really hard question. I’ve done domestic cases for 12 years and at the end of the day, the analysis is, what’s in the best interest of the kids and what’s fair and equitable based on the circumstances. And what I’ve learned is the law doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a 50-50 split, based on all the circumstances.
What I’m saying is, I understand why people leave mad. They get really enmeshed in their own position, and there’s not a winner and a loser. There ends up being sort of a middle ground. The biggest thing is to give people the opportunity to be heard. Then they might not like the outcome, but they feel they can live with it.
Is there a side of the job you’re feeling trepidation about?
Well it’s going to be interesting to be on the other side. Lawyers like to talk, and I think, being a judge, it’s your job to listen and make decisions and not be an advocate.
On living in England during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks:
There were some instances when people weren’t appreciative that we were there. My girlfriend had someone get in her face while we were there. Americans don’t always present themselves in the best way when they travel abroad. Emotions run high and I don’t think we would have seen some of those reactions had we been on American soil.
With your appointment, there are now more female judges (four) than male judges (three) in Deschutes County. Is this significant?
Yeah, I think so. It’s interesting; this is the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote. The 19th Amendment was enacted in August of 1920. I think law has been a primarily male-dominated workplace until pretty recently. So yeah, it’s really exciting to be practicing law as a women at this time, and I’m excited to change the face of the bench a little bit.
