When Jack Bailey stepped onto the court for the Unified sports state basketball title game at Oregon State University’s Gill Coliseum in Corvallis last month, the moment felt larger than life.
“It felt like game seven of the NBA Finals,” he said.
But Bailey, a forward on the Bend High School team that combines students with and without intellectual disabilities, wasn’t nervous.
“I thought to myself: What would Rocky Balboa do?” said the 20-year-old Bailey, who has an intellectual disability. “He wouldn’t give up. I didn’t give up, and I did my best.”
The title game March 12 came at the pinnacle of the team’s three-month season, but there was more than a championship at stake, more than a chance to represent Oregon at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games at Disney World. Players on Unified teams need these games to develop social skills. Sports can sweep away misconceptions and promote understanding. For nearly two years, though, the pandemic put much of that on hold.
The Corvallis game was the first time the team had been back at the state tournament since winning the title in 2019.
The team was poised to defend its title in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic locked down the world on the Friday before the tournament weekend. The team remained separated throughout the pandemic lockdown, a period that “felt like 20 years,” Bailey said.
And the time away from the team placed a strain on athletes and their families.
“It was extremely difficult,” Coach Robert Tadjiki, who has helped the program grow exponentially over the years, said of the pandemic’s impact on his athletes. “Students with disabilities need to be engaging with other people and connecting with other people … The fact that we can finally be together is just wonderful.”
Tadjiki knew his team was ready to take its second state title since it started about 14 years ago. The energy in the Corvallis locker room was electric. His 40-person team was tight-knit and supportive of one another.
They bonded over long practices, drills, three-legged and wheelbarrow races, and other “goofy” competitions, including who could tie their shoes the fastest and run across the gym. One competition involved athletes tossing their shoes from balconies, aiming for mid-court, with the closest to a target winning a Dutch Bros gift card, Tadjiki said.
In Corvallis, from her seat around midcourt, Kerri Jackson cheered on her 19-year-old son Keifer, a forward on the team who is on the autism spectrum. Keifer joined the team roughly three years ago, and Jackson immediately noticed her son’s confidence growing.
Then the pandemic arrived. With another son on the Unified team at Mountain View High School, Jackson knew Keifer wasn’t the only one to struggle at home.
“It was really hard on them,” she said.
The announcer gave the title game a big time feel, calling out athletes as they scored, dragging out their names. Jackson felt proud of her son, watching him come into his own during the game.
“It was amazing watching him go from timid to being more confident with people cheering him on,” she said.
Cameron Walker, an 18-year-old on the team, bobbed and weaved, draining shots that made him feel like his basketball idol: Michael Jordan, from the Chicago Bulls. Walker said being on the team “helps grow my spirits, reaching for the sky.” Like Jack Bailey and Keifer Jackson, Walker said he considers Tadjiki to be a mentor.
“He’s nice, he’s gentle, his favorite cake is chocolate,” Walker said. “I love him.”
The scoreboard clock hit zero, showing a 40-20 win for the Bend Lava Bears over Forest Grove. The team rushed the court, jumped up and down, cheered. Walker turned to Tadjiki and asked, “Did we win?” Tadjiki laughed.
“It was just raw and real,” Tadjiki said of the victory, adding: “Everybody’s looking for some kind of purpose in life, and this was a big one for me, that I get to enjoy these moments.”
The team’s trophy sits in a case in a Bend High hallway. But there’s been little down time for the Lava Bears as they prepare for the national competition coming up in
Orlando.
They’re practicing twice a week for about an hour-and-a-half at a time for something just as meaningful as an NBA final.
