A wildfire reported Wednesday afternoon on the Warm Spring Reservation grew to 1,500 acres by Wednesday night after jumping the Deschutes River and moving northeast into BLM land, fire officials said.
As of Wednesday night the Rattlesnake Fire had no containment, according to a news release from Central Oregon Fire Management.
It was one of 18 new fires across Central Oregon reported in the last 24 hours.
Warm Springs Fire Management responded to the Rattlesnake Fire about 2 p.m., and structure-protection crews were able to prevent damage to two buildings. The blaze burned about 100 acres on reservation land before jumping the river and beginning to burn on land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management, the news release stated.
Four large air tankers, two Single Engine Air Tankers and a heavy helicopter were fighting the fire, along with the Central Oregon Rappellers and Redmond Hotshots. The fire was moving east toward U.S. Highway 97, according to the news released issued about 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters also responded late Wednesday to a blaze in the Deschutes National Forest near the Pringle Falls campground, northwest of La Pine. Firefighters from the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District were protecting structures while U.S. Forest Service engines and crews battled the blaze. Officials had no estimate on the size or containment Wednesday night.
The largest blaze burning in the region was the Wrentham Market Fire, which was reported Tuesday about 1:30 p.m., burning through wheat and brush near Dufur. It was also moving towards the Deschutes River, according to the news release. The fire grew to about 10,000 acres Wednesday and was threatening about 20 structures, fire officials reported Wednesday night. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 — leave immediately — evacuation notices Tuesday affecting about 70-100 people, the news release stated.
East of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway, the Ryegrass Fire was burning on BLM land and estimated at 100 acres. A hotshot crew and 3 engines responding, fire officials said, with no containment reported.
Lightning was expected to continue into the early morning Thursday, and fire crews were responding to smoke reports and new fire starts across the region, the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.