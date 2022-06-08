The Raptors of the Desert Sky, the High Desert Museum's signature outdoor birds in flight program, is returning for the summer.
The program allows visitors to watch hawks, owls, falcons, and turkey vultures soar through the air directly overhead while a museum expert narrates the action, the High Desert Museum said in a release Wednesday.
The program starts daily at 11:30 a.m., will run through Labor Day weekend, and will take place in a natural amphitheater nestled in the museum's pine forest. Guests will learn about the raptors and their hunting strategies and natural behaviors as they fly from perch to perch.
Tickets to see the raptors are separate from museum entry and cost $5 for members, seniors and children 3-12. For non-members, tickets cost $7 and are free for children younger than 2. Tickets are not available online and must be purchased at admissions by 11 a.m. Tickets often sell out early.
“The outdoor flight program is a highlight of the High Desert Museum summer season,” said the museum's executive director, Dana Whitelaw. “It’s a special experience to see these birds so close and witness their power and beauty while learning about their incredible adaptations that allow them to thrive in their habitats.”
The program will take place weather and air quality permitting, and the museum's website will be updated to reflect time changes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.