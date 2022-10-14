Two races for county treasurer in the upcoming general election are contested, with three candidates running in Deschutes County and two facing off in Crook County.
The county treasurer oversees the collection of revenue from customers, residents and other government agencies that support county operations. The job is also responsible for the management of cash, banking relationships and the investment of county funds.
Deschutes County
In Deschutes County, it is typical for the county’s chief financial officer to run for the position of treasurer, but Robert Tintle, the current one, does not yet meet residency requirements for Deschutes County, so the job is open.
Tintle joined the county as chief financial officer in late September, replacing longtime treasurer/CFO Greg Munn. Tintle formerly served as treasurer of Lane County among other roles, and he told the Bulletin he will run for the position of treasurer in Deschutes County in the next election cycle.
This election, William “Bill” Kuhn, a business consultant who recently retired from a 36-year career in banking, will run against Trevor Lewis, a mortgage lender with a background in credit union banking and real estate acquisitions, and Alex Polvi, a consulting executive and CEO in Bend.
Lewis, 26, moved to Redmond a couple of years ago.
“I think I speak for most voters when I say that I want government spending to be easily explainable and accessible to the public,” Lewis said. “Public policy should be easily digested and spoken in a language that voters actually understand and relate to.”
Lewis holds a degree in economics from the University of Oregon, and in addition to working as a mortgage lender and credit union banker, he is a member of the Oregon Mortgage Bankers Association, and an active participant in industry groups and the chamber of commerce.
Kuhn, who currently serves on a number of city and county boards and advisory committees, said his experience in financial matters and with process and procedure, make him the ideal candidate.
“This is not a position you can dabble in as a politician. It is serious business, and it is one I feel like I am intimately qualified for,” Kuhn said. “This is a technical position that takes a certain level of financial acumen and the ability to work well within the county structure and also with all the special service districts, and also it is also a really important position at the county level.”
Polvi could not be reached for comment.
The county treasurer receives a stipend of $17,226 annually, Kathleen Hinman, director of county human resources, said. This amount is paid to a treasurer elected to the position who is not also serving as the county’s appointed chief financial officer.
Crook County In Crook County, the incumbent county treasurer , Galan Carter of Powell Butte, will run against his neighbor, Monty Kurtz, a self-employed business owner and former commercial project manager.
Kurtz said his 25 years of experience as a project manager, and his willingness to do the job transparently make him the right person for the job.
“I have a broad spectrum of experience, from not just here, but all around the world, and I think that diversity lends to my problem-solving capabilities and looking outside the box for solutions,” Kurtz said. “And I think that is what we have to do now. We have to start looking outside the box for a better solution.”
Kurtz said one of the main things he would bring to the job is honesty and transparency and to ensure taxpayers are informed and able to ask questions about what their money is being used for.
Carter was appointed treasurer in 2020, and this election cycle will be his first election running for county treasurer, he said. Carter, who is originally from Georgia and who settled in Crook County with his wife in 2012 after seven years in the military, started in the banking industry as a teller, eventually moving up into commercial lending.
“My focus has been on policies and procedures, really making sure taxpayer funds are safe and secure, that we have proper safeguards in place, and also setting up an investment strategy for the county,” Carter said, “Going forward, what I’d really like to focus on is more so on reporting and communication with the general public, and being able to have the taxpayers be able to see exactly what we are doing, and feel comfortable with the job we are doing for them.”
