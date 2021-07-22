A dead bat found in southeast Bend tested positive for rabies this week, prompting county health officials to urge residents to take precautions against the deadly disease.
Health officials have three recommendations: Keep children and pets away from bats, avoid any physical contact with stray wildlife, and make sure to vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies.
Rabies is transmitted through the bites and scratches of an infected animal, according to health officials.
Dogs, cats and ferrets can be vaccinated against rabies at 3 to 6 months of age. After initial vaccination, they need a booster shot after one year, and then another booster every three years.
Emilio Debess, public health veterinarian for the Oregon Health Authority, said seven bats tested positive for rabies in Oregon this year: four in Lane County, one in Josephine County, one in Grant County and one in Deschutes County.
Debess declined to release additional details about the circumstances or location of the rabid bat found in Bend.
“There’s always an uptick of rabies activity in the summertime,” Debess said. “This case is a great reminder not to pick up dead or injured bats due to possible exposure and to keep pets vaccinated.”
According to Debess, potentially rabid bats, dead or alive, that come into contact with people need to be sent to Oregon State University’s Veterinary Lab in Corvallis for testing.
In order to test for rabies, veterinarians need to look at an animal's brain. It’s a quick procedure nonetheless, Debess said.
“We test over a hundred bats every year, and usually 8-10% are positive,” Debess said.
Rabies cases in animals other than bats are rare, but they do occur. Two Oregon cats tested positive for rabies in recent years, one in 2015 and one in 2017, according to an annual report put out by the Oregon Health Authority.
Additionally, a couple of Oregon goats and foxes tested positive for rabies between 2010 and 2014, prompting enhanced surveillance of those populations by state health officials.
Rabies cases in humans are exceptionally rare due to vaccinations, and the disease is 100% preventable with prompt medical care, according to the report.
But better safe than sorry, Debess said. Once symptoms begin, the disease is fatal.
"If you find a bat during the daylight hours, it is most likely not healthy and should be avoided,” Debess said. “Bats suffering from rabies will normally bite in self-defense and pose little threat to people who do not handle them.”
If a person or pet is bitten by a bat, promptly report it to Deschutes County Environmental Health at 541-317-3114 and report the bite to a medical provider.
