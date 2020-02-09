Rabbi Emanuel Rose, a powerful voice for social justice who led Oregon’s largest synagogue for nearly a half-century, died peacefully Friday, surrounded by family. He was 88.
Rose was known as a forceful preacher within his congregation and a strong advocate on social justice issues in Portland and across the state. As Senior Rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel from 1960 to 2006, Rose played a central role in building bridges between Jewish, Catholic, Muslim and other faith communities.
“He brought together divergent communities in a way that hadn’t been done in Portland,” said Congregation Beth Israel Senior Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana, Rose’s immediate successor at the Northwest Portland synagogue.
Rose focused on building relationships between Jewish and Catholic communities, a theme of his doctoral studies.
In the 1980s, then-Archbishop William Levada of the Archdiocese of Portland joined in a prayer service at Temple Beth, believed to be the first instance of a U.S. bishop participating in prayer at a Jewish temple. Rose became the first rabbi to lecture at a Catholic college in America when he lectured at the University of Portland. Catholic and Jewish congregations worked together to establish the Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Portland’s Washington Park in 2004.
Emanuel Rose was born in New York City’s borough of Queens on Oct. 20, 1931, to Abraham and Mary Rose. His father was a rabbi, part of a family lineage that now includes at least six generations of rabbis.
Rose attended the University of Cincinnati and earned a masters and a doctorate of Hebrew Letters from Hebrew Union College, also in Cincinnati. Following his ordination, he served as Assistant Rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in New York. He married Lorraine Wilson in 1960 in London before moving to Portland at age 29 to lead Congregation Beth Israel, the state’s oldest and largest Jewish congregation.
Rose engaged the congregation in the social issues of the day, raising his voice on moral issues including opposition to the Vietnam War, advocacy for civil rights and gay rights, and other social justice issues. He hired Oregon’s first woman rabbi. Rose was a leader in opposing Ballot Measure 9, a polarizing statewide anti-gay initiative, in 1992.
Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who is a member of Congregation Beth Israel, said Rose would contact him frequently whenever the federal government took action that he believed would hurt poor and vulnerable people.
“Rabbi Rose worked each and every day to root out injustice wherever he found it,” Wyden said. Rose’s work, Wyden said, “leaves an unshakeable legacy for all of us to build upon.”
A community memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Israel on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
