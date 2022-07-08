Dozens of quilting enthusiasts fill the Stitchin' Post while shopping for fabric and other supplies prior to the 47th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show on Friday, July 8, 2022. The show is expected to draw thousands of visitors with over 1,100 quilts on display at businesses throughout downtown Sisters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The 47th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show returns Saturday, with as many as 10,000 visitors from around the country and world blanketing the small town taking in the art quilts on display.
Dawn Boyd, executive director of the world’s largest outdoor quilt show and sale, said just over 1,100 quilts will be hanging downtown, nearly double the number that hung in the scaled-back 2021 show.
Art quilts, too, come from around the country and even abroad. Though there will definitely be quilts from veteran artists, there are also some newer faces and young blood who may have picked up quilting during the pandemic.
Boyd speculated that some of the younger quilters whose work will be seen Saturday picked up quilting during the pandemic, channeling energy that may have gone elsewhere prior to the arrival of COVID-19 in spring 2020.
Boyd shared some tips for those planning to see things firsthand. Along with the city’s public parking, the Sisters Elementary School parking lot on East Cascade Avenue will also be available.
“Even though it’s on the edge of town, it’s still walkable,” she said. Otherwise, “just get here early, or come toward the end of the day. It’s supposed to be a very pleasant 83 degrees right now.”
