In October, Alycia Nicole Sykora, 50, became the newest Deschutes County Circuit Court judge and she began hearing cases shortly afterward. Sykora was born and raised in Detroit and attended the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor for her undergraduate degree. “If you’re from the Midwest, you just come here and experience the splendor of mountains and the ocean and the varied climate, so I moved to Oregon,” she said.

She graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1997.

She went on to clerk for the Oregon Supreme Court, and was hired as in-house counsel for Oregon Health & Science University, representing the school in claims against it and its employees.

She moved to Bend and has worked in civil litigation for various firms in Bend and Redmond.

She became a pro tem judge in 2011, hearing mainly self-represented parties in landlord-tenant, small claims and traffic cases.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Sykora’s appointment in September to replace outgoing judge A. Michael Adler, who announced his retirement this summer.

Many attorneys have come in contact with Sykora through her involvement with the Oregon Bar Association, where she’s helped organize continuing legal education courses in Central Oregon for more than a decade. She’s also the coordinator of the American Constitutional Society’s Constitution in the Classroom program, pairing attorneys and judges with teachers to help educate kids about their rights.

She plans to continue her involvement in both groups.

Q: What’s been your biggest surprise in your first weeks as a judge?

A: It’s a profoundly busy court, with highly dedicated judges and staff. We have an immense caseload.

Q: What made you want to become a judge?

A: I would like to remain a part of Deschutes County and the community, and this is a job where you feel that, at least in some small way, you are contributing positively toward this community.

Q: What makes a Constitution in the Classroom program successful?

A: Part of the reason the program is a success is because we match very good lawyers in the community with teachers who are interested in having their students learn about the Constitution. It’s a success because you’re selecting great lawyers with great teachers, and the students benefit. So what does it take for me? I think first, identifying what students are interested in. Sometimes they’re a little less interested in George Washington and they’re more interested in how this affects them today. That’s why your device here (she taps cellphone) becomes very interesting, more so than what was happening in the late 1700s. For example, the Fourth Amendment still protects this device, and the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination applies, as well.

Q: What is your favorite constitutional amendment?

A: I cannot pick what is my favorite child. That could be answered so many ways. The Third is rarely litigated. The Fourth and the First, for different reasons. That’s a great question, but I can’t answer.

Q: What are some of the biggest hurdles to access to justice in Central Oregon?

A: We have very highly qualified criminal defense attorneys in Central Oregon, but not everyone has access to an attorney. And I would say poverty inhibits access to justice. If your home address changes frequently, it is difficult to, among other things, receive mail regularly or communicate with your attorney. If you don’t have reliable transportation, it can become difficult to make it to court, and we don’t have fully developed transportation here. People who live in the far-reaching parts of the county and they’ve got to come here for court and their vehicle breaks down, they can’t just (she snaps fingers) hop on the subway. And if you don’t have money, it’s hard to call an Uber or a cab all the time. So those things can compound exponentially to create barriers to justice, even when you have a fine attorney.

Q: How does a judge apply compassion in a ruling?

A: Everyone deserves respect and dignity. Period. That would be my statement.