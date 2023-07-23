Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner is making a return bid for the 5th Congressional District seat she lost by a razor thin margin last November.
McLeod-Skinner announced July 10 that she will run for the seat that includes the southern edge of Portland, rolls through Clackamas, Marion and Linn counties, then sweeps over the Cascades at the Santiam Pass to take in Bend, Redmond and other parts of northern Deschutes County.
McLeod-Skinner beat seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, in the 2022 primary for the 5th district, but lost in November by 2% of the vote to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy Valley in Clackamas County.
Two years later, McLeod-Skinner is back in a significantly shifted political atmosphere. There’s a Republican incumbent and two well-known Portland-area Democrats — Oregon Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, and Metro President Lynn Peterson — who have declared for the race.
Chavez-DeRemer is running hard for reelection, raising $1.4 million in the first six months of the year.
McLeod-Skinner’s campaign says it raised $100,000 in the first 24-hours after her announcement. She gave her first interview as a 2024 candidate to the Oregon Capital Bureau on Thursday. The questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: You planned to announce your candidacy at an event in Bend on July 8. But you had to cancel when you tested positive for COVID-19. It’s about two weeks later — how are you recovering?
A: Thanks for asking. Also for agreeing to postpone our conversation. I would say my first advice — don’t get it. My second advice is don’t think you can bounce back too quickly.
Q: How is 2024 going to be different than your 2022 race for Congress?
A: One is that I’ve learned a lot from the past. You know, it was very close last year. I’m just going to have a much stronger campaign, be a stronger candidate. We were so close. We’re just looking at some of those tweaks that we need to make. And I’ve already modified my team. I’ve got a really strong team with much more experience winning in Oregon.
Q: Looking back at the 2022 race, what would you do differently?
A: We need to hit back when attacked. I wasn’t as aggressive on doing that. It’s important. Lori (and national GOP groups) would attack me on issues where she was weak. It was dishonest, but it was, you know, effective. I have to be able to respond, to hold her accountable.
Q: You raised $3.8 million in 2022, but were snubbed for money by the Democrats’ House Leadership Fund. Your supporters say it was payback for challenging Schrader. Are there any residual problems between you and national Democratic leaders?
A: That’s water under the bridge. Folks are very pragmatic, especially now with the House majority at stake and only four or five seats needed to be flipped to get it back. It’s a presidential election year, which is certainly better for Democrats, especially in Oregon. The stakes are higher. So I think, now, it’s a question of who is the best positioned. We need to win the seat. Let’s get the job done.
Q: If former President Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, how does that impact the 5th district race?
A: Whether Trump is in the picture or not, he’s made the Republican party extremely right-wing. His MAGA (“Make America Great Again”) agenda is carried forward by people like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. Lori is enabling that agenda.
Q: Chavez-DeRemer has backed the GOP agenda in the U.S. House on key matters such as the abortion travel ban inserted into the Defense Department authorization. But she’s also co-sponsored legislation with Democrats on marijuana law reform, veterans issues and farm assistance. She’s not a Freedom Caucus member. Not a “hardliner.” How do you campaign against that dichotomy?
A: Yes, she puts up other bills and events so you don’t really know, ever, actually her values. We are going to talk about her voting record. Make it clear to voters. She has a record now — that will really distinguish the debate as opposed to last year. She’s not a good match for the 5th district. I’m running to replace her and make sure that those Oregon values and that respect for community is the leadership we have in DC.
Q: We’ve mostly talked about running against Chavez-DeRemer. But unlike 2022, there are already two Democratic officeholders who are also running for the 5th district seat. That is a different challenge.
A: I really respect the work that both of them have done in the Portland metro area. But the 5th District includes urban and rural areas. I have experiences with both. Nobody knows the district better than I do. I traveled throughout the district, and spend time listening to people about the issues they are facing on the ground. Obviously, we’ve got a primary. I’m going to work hard there and talk about our values, talk about the leadership that Oregonians need in Congress.
Q: You said you will be more aggressive in responding to negative attacks. Does that include the primary?
A: We’ve got to keep the primary positive focused. Get ready for November.
Q: When the Legislature created the 5th district, both Democrats and Republicans said that if the map was approved, it was crucial that the elected member of Congress come from the portion east of the Cascades. Do you agree the 5th district representative should be from beyond the Portland area?
A: I’ve heard that from a lot of people. I don’t want to make this an east versus west thing. But my focus is on serving the entire district. So, of course, I know Central Oregon much better and I have relationships on the ground here. I’ve experienced what it takes to get things done in Central Oregon. But I’ve done work with with urban areas as well. I think the bottom line is having that cross-cultural experience and knowledge and skill set.
Q: A frequent political theme in Oregon is the “urban-rural divide.” Democrats concentrated in the Willamette Valley (and Bend area) have more votes. Republican majorities are more spread out, but cover more than 2/3 of the state. In a democracy, people not acreage get to vote. But how do you reconnect the geographical schism?
A: I say to that, talk issues, not labels. That’s where you overlap. So affordable housing — very liberal people want to be able to put a roof over their head. Very conservative people want to be able to put a roof over their head. Focus on problem solving. Because then political labels just becomes noise and falls away.
One of the things I really enjoy about living in Central Oregon is its a more purple area (a combination of Democratic blue and Republican red). You have to work together to get things done. That’s an area where I have a real advantage.
Q: Do you believe there is an “Oregon Way” anymore — a middle ground, problem solving mindset? What is it?
A: I would say, Oregonians tend to be more just independent minded. This is my philosophy as well. There are times when government needs to help and there are times it needs to get out of the way. Government should be helping out, especially when folks are hurting a lot — working family issues. Helping people make ends meet. Helping people prepare for wildfire. There are areas where government needs to get out of the way. That’s the predominant mentality. And that’s something that I share. And I think that’s why I’ve had the success reaching people.
