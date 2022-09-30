Spencer Schnabel and Preston Krull of Bend PyratePunx know how hard it is to keep an all-ages punk and metal venue open in town.

Together, they’ve been trying to establish a local home for the underground punk scene since at least 2007, before Bend PyratePunx even existed, and separately for even longer. A list of previous venues includes almost every live music spot in town: The Cave, a converted storage property in Redmond; Innovation Theatre Works; a garage space known as The Galley; the Domino Room and Annex in the Midtown complex; Third Street Pub; M&J’s Tavern; Volcanic Theatre Pub; The Arena. Most recently, in December, the group was kicked out of Soba Asian Bistro downtown, which has since closed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.