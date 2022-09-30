Submitted photoCrossover thrash punk/metal band Suicidal Tendencies will make its Bend debut at the Midtown Ballroom on Wednesday. Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo (not pictured) will join the band for its current tour.
Ryan Brennecke / The BulletinThe Decemberists perform at Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend.
Andy Tullis / The BulletinSuicidal Tendencies performs for a nearly sold-out crowd (including at least two mosh pits) at the Midtown Ballroom on Wednesday.
Spencer Schnabel and Preston Krull of Bend PyratePunx know how hard it is to keep an all-ages punk and metal venue open in town.
Together, they’ve been trying to establish a local home for the underground punk scene since at least 2007, before Bend PyratePunx even existed, and separately for even longer. A list of previous venues includes almost every live music spot in town: The Cave, a converted storage property in Redmond; Innovation Theatre Works; a garage space known as The Galley; the Domino Room and Annex in the Midtown complex; Third Street Pub; M&J’s Tavern; Volcanic Theatre Pub; The Arena. Most recently, in December, the group was kicked out of Soba Asian Bistro downtown, which has since closed.
“Generally the city and the police have been the ones that have shown up and made the announcements that have caused obstacles — things like we don’t have enough parking, or you don’t have the right security, or that we can’t be mixing 21-plus and all ages,” Krull, Bend PyratePunx’s scribe, said recently during a meeting at the group’s new (and, they hope, permanent) venue, The Black Spot Collective, a tiny shoebox of a room located behind The Drum and Guitar Shop on Clausen Road. “A lot of really minor stuff that you see going on everywhere else in town, but didn’t seem to be acceptable for us.”
Bend Police Department Sgt. Adam Juhnke said he has not heard anything about all-ages punk and metal shows being shut down in Bend.
“One, I’ve never heard of them, and two, we’ve never been involved with shutting neighbors’ shows down or preventing them from having shows,” Juhnke said. “The only thing we could potentially shut down would be something that would come in as a noise complaint, and we would tell them.”
Bend PyratePunx held its first show at The Black Spot Collective on Jan. 29, and the new venue has stayed busy almost every weekend since.
This weekend boasts two more performances: John Underwood with locals Grave Robber’s Jukebox and Jesc Jackknife Miller on Friday; and Portland’s Why Won’t You Die backed by locals Part Time Scumbags, Drone Wars and Waxhuffer (Krull and Schnabel’s band) on Saturday.
As of press time, the venue was still waiting on an occupancy and safety inspection from the city’s fire marshal. (The fire department did not return calls for comment before deadline.) Schnabel and Krull said the building needs two more exit signs and two fire extinguishers; there are also some loose wires in a back closet that need to be secured. The building is zoned General Commercial, which allows for establishments that include entertainment; Schnabel said he doesn’t foresee any issues with permitting.
“This is sad that to even consider the fact that there would be some reason we’re told to cease and desist, it would have to be just strictly prejudice,” Schnabel said. “It would have to be just purely (the city) saying, we don’t want this type of thing going on and this is how we’re gonna make that happen. We’re not expecting that; we definitely don’t even want to say out loud for fear it would manifest, but that’s definitely something that has crossed my mind.”
It’s easy to understand why, given the above laundry list of venues the group has been forced to vacate over the years.
But the struggle has been internal, as well, especially before the days of Bend PyratePunx. The group is a chapter (Chapter 50, to be exact) of an international organization that began in Oakland, California, in 1993. With chapters in Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Russia and more, PyratePunx works to unite and support underground punk and metal scenes.
According to Schnabel, the Bend chapter’s captain, each group operates independently — one of the only universal rules common to all chapters is zero tolerance for racism, sexism or any other form of bigotry. Other than that, chapters operate as standalone groups — which can exacerbate an image problem, Schnabel said.
“Some of it’s because the chapters are standalone, they will act the way that they act, which reflects badly on others,” he said. “So too many rumors and misnomers going around, and then pretty much after that you have the small-town equivalent of like a gang war, which obviously has turned into this. It’s pretty phenomenal in my eyes how everyone has come together.”
The Bend chapter was founded in 2012 by former city resident Trisha Cavallaro. Before uniting under this one banner, the underground music scene was fractured into multiple groups attempting to host shows. More often than not, this led to infighting in the scene, Krull said.
“At the time there, as far as I know, there were four groups all together putting on shows, and at least one person in each one didn’t get along,” Krull said. “Up to the point where some nasty (stuff) happened; I ended up getting beat up in a parking lot. That was kind of when things turned around.”
Now under a unified banner, the members of Bend PyratePunx (there are 10 “patched-in,” official members of the chapter, and many more supporters who show up for shows, Schnabel said) are working hard to change misconceptions about the underground music scene in Central Oregon. At a recent organizational meeting, Schnabel highlighted the organization’s 10 core goals as a chapter:
1. Bring together Central Oregon in support of music;
