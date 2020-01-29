The Purcell Boulevard Bridge that crosses the North Unit Irrigation District main canal north of NE Butler Market Road and south of Empire Avenue in Bend will be closed for 2½ months starting Feb. 17.
The bridge closure, which will last until April 30, is to allow for bridge widening and other necessary improvements, according to the city of Bend. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic in this area will also be affected by the total bridge closure.
Residents who want to learn more about the bridge closure and other road improvements in the area are invited to attend one of several open houses:
- 4:30 p.m., Feb. 5 at Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road.
- 6 p.m., Feb. 12 at the Elks Lodge, 63120 Boyd Acres Road.
- 4:30 p.m., Feb. 17 at Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road.
- 6 p.m., Feb. 24 at Higher Ground Common House, 2558 NE Daggett Lane.
The closure is a part of larger project to improve the Empire Avenue corridor. Empire Avenue is being extended from Purcell Boulevard and will tie into the intersection of NE 27th Street and NE Butler Market Road, with a new two-lane roundabout. The Empire extension and 27th Street/Butler Market roundabout are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, according to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.