Ahead of construction at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard, the city of Bend will host a public meeting Feb. 2 to provide information about the project.

The meeting will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Deschutes Children's Foundation's east campus community room at 2125 NE Daggett Lane. At the meeting, community members can speak with project team members to learn what to expect from construction, a press release from the city of Bend said.

