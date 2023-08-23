210311_bul_loc_covidannphotos_p64.JPG

Skiers make their their way to the Sunrise Express chairlift at Mt. Bachelor in May 2020.

 Bulletin file

Several projects proposed by Mt. Bachelor ski area, including surface-lift improvements and increased Snowcat parking, are open for public comment until Sept. 20, according to the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest.

The district works regularly with Mt. Bachelor to facilitate projects. The ski area is located within Deschutes National Forest and operates under a special use permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service.

Reporter: ssal@bendbulletin.com

971-226-2795

