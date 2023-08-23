Several projects proposed by Mt. Bachelor ski area, including surface-lift improvements and increased Snowcat parking, are open for public comment until Sept. 20, according to the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest.
The district works regularly with Mt. Bachelor to facilitate projects. The ski area is located within Deschutes National Forest and operates under a special use permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service.
Mt. Bachelor is proposing six projects.
• The first would create additional electrical outlets for parking on the Snowcat side of the vehicle maintenance shop.
• The second project proposes installation of a drain to redirect water away from the West Village stage, as it currently sees water accumulate around high-voltage electrical boxes in warm or rainy conditions.
• The third proposal asks for road maintenance to improve Midstate Electric Cooperative’s ability to maintain the overhead power line at Mt. Bachelor through road grading and reshaping.
• The fourth project proposes replacing a damaged conduit for lift-access gates at Cloudchaser, Sunrise, Little Pine, Outback and Northwest chairlifts by using a mini excavator to replace buried, older-style conduits with external wire routing where possible.
• The fifth project involves improving two surface lifts, dubbed “magic carpets,” because of a safety issue that occurs when there is 100 feet of snow on the mountain. Currently, the height at which Chipmunk Carpet and First Rays Carpet lifts unload passengers is too close to the snow-packed ground to allow people to safely get off the lifts.
• The sixth proposal includes projects that were approved in the 2013 Mt. Bachelor Ski Area Improvements Environmental Impact Statement. The ski area is now requesting to amend previously approved piping routes to improve heat distribution throughout the West Village base area.
Community members interested in submitting comments should do so by Sept. 20 and email them to comments-pacificnorthwest-deschutes-bend-ftrock@usda.gov.
Kevin Larkin, district ranger for Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, said the goal is to provide clarity and transparency by inviting public comment.
“We open it up to public comment to allow the public to let us know — are there issues that we should have considered that we’re maybe not considering appropriately?” Larkin said. “Or are there different ways to look at things that we’re maybe not looking at? It’s a chance for people to weigh in on potential projects across the board.”
He explained that an interdisciplinary team with the district evaluates proposals to document any possible effects to wildlife species, medical resources, archaeological resources, soil and more.
The project proposal process can take a long time to be approved in some cases, Larkin said.
“Everything depends on the scope and scale of the project itself,” Larkin said. “Fairly simple things, proposals that would occur in places that have already been disturbed, for example, those can be fairly quick. They can be a matter of a few months, from proposal to approval. In the case of more substantial projects, like the Skyliner lift replacement — a much more substantial above-ground disturbance — that was over a year of evaluation.”
Mt. Bachelor is replacing the existing Skyliner chairlift with a new, six-person high-speed detachable lift that will increase capacity on the lift by 50%.
Larkin reminded those looking to comment that the district is not looking for a vote of yes or no on proposals. Instead, the Forest Service wants to hear why folks think a project sounds beneficial or negative.
“What we look for, what we ask for out of a public comment is the why,” Larkin said. “We can go back and look at that and go OK, maybe we did fall short, and either we need to rethink this project or we can bolster our analysis in this way to make sure we are addressing people’s concerns.”
Mt. Bachelor did not respond for comment.
