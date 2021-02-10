The Bend Park & Recreation District is looking for feedback on a list of recreational access and habitat restoration projects at parks along the Deschutes River.
Over the years, growing use of the district's 16 parks along the Deschutes River has led to trampled vegetation and unofficial access points that cause erosion along the riverbank, according to the district.
The district is now identifying and recommending river access and habitat restoration projects for the next 10 years, that would be fixed with general funds partnerships and grants.
There are 33 potential projects that are open for public feedback through a survey and virtual community meetings. Some projects include closing and replanting the river access at Columbia Park, as well as possibly closing access at Miller's Landing Park. A number of unofficial access points would possibly be closed and revegetated at multiple locations including River Rim Park, Farewell Bend Park, First Street Rapids Park and Sawyer Park, according to the district.
Public meetings will be held virtually 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on Zoom in English and at 3 p.m. on Zoom in Spanish.
For more information, visit the Deschutes River Access and Habitat Restoration Plan project webpage.
