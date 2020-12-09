Public skating will be back daily at The Pavilion in Bend starting Monday.
To stay in line with the state's public health rules, the rink will be open to 50 people at a time and only have outdoor access, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Another pandemic change is that reservations must be made for public skate sessions, meaning skaters and spectators must reserve and pay for admission in advance, according to the district.
Groups are capped at six people, and they can only come from two households.
New, temporary rules at The Pavilion also include wearing a face covering at all times, requiring skaters to come dressed in their own gear before showing up, and asking people not to show up more than 10 minutes in advance of the skate session.
Reservations can be made online or by phone at (541) 389-7275 up to a week before.
For a full list of COVID-19 related rules and the public skate schedule, visit The Pavilion webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.