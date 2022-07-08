Developers are seeking a conditional use permit to build a new 320-acre solar farm outside of Prineville, the latest in a growing number of solar projects in Crook County.
Jake Stephens, CEO of the Bend-based developer NewSun Energy that is spearheading the Powell East Solar Farm, estimates the farm could generate about 50-60 megawatts of power. That’s at least a quarter of Bend’s electric demand, he said.
If all goes according to plan, Stephens said the company hopes to sell carbon-free energy to potential buyers that include Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, and direct sales to local data centers, including the Facebook data center near Prineville. If approved, the company hopes to have the solar generation on line in three to four years, Stephens said.
“This project will provide a major meaningful step forward for the continued decarbonization for the area and Oregon,” said Stephens, who added: “We’re excited to continue investing in the region.”
A public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, when the applicant will have the opportunity to present evidence that it is meeting necessary standards for the project to move forward.
John Eisler, assistant county counsel, said that the public and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will have the chance to comment on the project at the upcoming meeting. After that, the county’s planning commission will deliberate and make a decision, which can be appealed to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
Stephens said the company is vying for its fourth permit for a solar farm in the region. The company has also developed four sites in Harney and Lake counties. The sites generate roughly 80 megawatts of power and hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes to counties.
Stephens wants to see similar outcomes in Crook County. In addition, he says the Powell East Solar Farm could assist in the county’s transition to clean energy and provide local construction jobs.
In June 2021, a separate project from NewSun resulted in the state Land Use Board of Appeals ruling that the project fell short of state wildlife habitat mitigation requirements, sending it back to Crook County to reconsider its approval of an expansion of the solar farm. But in November, the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned that ruling in NewSun’s favor.
The Powell East Solar Farm would be the latest of multiple new solar projects in the region. The sunny High Desert provides optimal conditions for solar energy, and the growing interest and initiatives around green energy nationwide provide incentives for the growing number of these projects.
According to the Oregon Solar Dashboard, there are at least 11 commercial-scale solar facilities in Crook County and one utility-scale solar facility, the Gala Solar facility on George Millican Road.
The Powell East Solar Farm LLC would be located seven miles south of the junction of Highway 126 and George Millican Road near Prineville and would be adjacent to the Gala facility.
Kevin Spencer, the property owner who is a masonry contractor in Bend, said he thinks this is an appropriate location for the large solar facility because it is far enough away from major highways and neighboring properties. He also said he believes the impact on the environment will be low and will help push efforts towards green energy in the region.
“It’s basically desert ground … At the end of the day, for the principle of farming, this is a better use for (the property) because it’s unproductive grazing land,” he said. “It’s good for the community. It’s good for Crook County. It’s a good project in general for the economic development of our neighborhood.”
The upcoming public hearing will occur at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, in the Crook County Meeting Room on 320 Northeast Court Street in Prineville.
