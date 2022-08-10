Psilocybin mushrooms

Mushrooms with psilocybin.

Deschutes County commissioners settled on a direction Wednesday for restrictions on psilocybin services if voters in November reject their proposed ban on the manufacture and therapeutic use of the drug in rural parts of the county. 

The commission voted last month to send the question of allowing psilocybin services to rural voters to the November ballot, but want to be prepared with time, place and manner restrictions if the measure fails.

