Deschutes County commissioners settled on a direction Wednesday for restrictions on psilocybin services if voters in November reject their proposed ban on the manufacture and therapeutic use of the drug in rural parts of the county.
The commission voted last month to send the question of allowing psilocybin services to rural voters to the November ballot, but want to be prepared with time, place and manner restrictions if the measure fails.
Voters statewide approved Measure 109 in the 2020 general election, making Oregon the first state in the country to legalize psilocybin therapy. Research from multiple notable universities, including Oregon State University and Johns Hopkins University, indicate psilocybin therapy has the ability to treat anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress disorder and addiction.
But counties can opt out of Measure 109 through a ballot measure.
Commissioners began discussing restrictions on Monday at a regular meeting that was wrought with disagreements and uncertainty.
At the Monday meeting, Tanya Saltzman, a senior planner for the county, outlined three different regulatory concepts for commissioners to consider. They were ranked from most restrictive to least restrictive. Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone were in favor of the most restrictive option.
On Wednesday, county staff recommended commissioners proceed with the most restrictive option if rural voters reject the ballot measure.
Adair and DeBone supported the most restrictive option, which would only allow psilocybin production, manufacturing and processing in exclusive farm use zones.
Commissioner Phil Chang was concerned the most restrictive option would impose extreme limitations from the get go. He said he feared pursuing more time, place and manner restrictions at the onset of psilocybin services in rural counties would fail to take into account the public's interests.
"I have no faith that we will take public input on time, place and manner restrictions seriously," Chang said to his fellow commissioners.
Adair affirmed her opposition to allowing psilocybin services to take place at all. In a meeting last month, Adair voiced her belief that a drug cartel would elude regulation in rural Deschutes County if psilocybin services were allowed to take shape.
At the meeting Wednesday, the commissioners also approved the specific language of the measure. Chang and DeBone agreed to add a sentence to the summary section of the ballot measure that appears before the question informing voters that 52.8% of Deschutes County voters were in favor of Measure 109 in 2020.
A public hearing with the County Commission will be held on Sept. 29.
