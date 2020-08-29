Police in Southwest Washington arrested a member of the Proud Boys who had an outstanding warrant and participated in last weekend’s brawl in downtown Portland between groups protesting in support of police and the Trump administration — including the Proud Boys — and counterprotesters aligned with Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements.
Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was booked into the Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, late Friday, jail records show.
This week, a Multnomah County judge issued a new warrant for Toese, a member of the self-described “Western chauvinist” group Proud Boys, which has engaged in violence at protests.
The warrant updates a previous warrant to allow Toese, who lives in Washington, to be extradited to Oregon following any arrest.
The arrest comes ahead of a Pro-Trump rally slated for Saturday in Portland.
Records show Toese was documented in Seattle, where he was seen on video shoving a man outside the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Other records show him staying at different homes nightly also in violation of probation.
Last weekend, Toese attended a violent protest in downtown Portland. Despite being clearly visible and having a previous warrant, Portland Police did not arrest him — even as Toese walked by police. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell indicated it wasn’t safe for officers to make an arrest
.
(1) comment
Good job, Chief Lovell and PPB.
Patience is a virtue.
"Peacekeeper" Luke Richter is next, from the other side of the coin.
Feds could have hooked him during the ICE thing...didn't. BPD could have hooked him for Trespass, same incident. Didn't.
Patience is a virtue.
Welcome to Portland, Bend.
