A Prineville protest against police brutality generated national attention and praise from former President Barack Obama, but before a second gathering Saturday, town leaders are asking why organizers chose their rural community.
Responses to the May 31 protest, part of nationwide demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd while in police custody, ranged from death threats to concern from city officials, said organizers, who still plan to hold a second rally at noon outside the Crook County Courthouse.
“We have gotten plenty of messages from the Prineville community telling us not to come back,” said Adriana Aquarius, a 21-year-old Bend resident who helped organize the protests in Prineville.
Aquarius and other organizers said the protests are meant to spread awareness about the national issues of police brutality and racial inequality, issues that have sparked violence in some cities because Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. It is not specifically against Prineville, Aquarius said.
That was their goal May 31, when about 150 people gathered in Prineville, a city of about 10,000 people. They were confronted by a similar sized crowd of counterprotesters, who didn’t want the demonstration in their town, worrying it would bring the looting and violence seen in other communities. Some of the counterprotesters were armed and shouted racist slurs, which can be seen and heard on videos from that day.
Prineville Police reported no arrests from the protest, but said people from both sides of the protest walked into the street, which led to more intense rhetoric and some pushing and shoving.
The protest was featured in a Time magazine article June 4 that highlighted protests in small cities across the country.
Former President Obama shared the article Thursday on Twitter.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen young people in every corner of the country step up and become leaders,” Obama said on Twitter about the article. “Through organization and mobilization, they’re showing us how we can sustain this momentum to bring about real change.”
Aquarius said she was shocked to see Obama share the article, which featured a photograph she took at the protest.
“I just read his tweet and started crying,” Aquarius said. “That means so much coming from our first POC (person of color) president.”
Aquarius said gaining national attention will help spread the word that even small towns are demonstrating for the cause of racial justice and police reform.
“The more it gets around the more our small towns are noticed for what we are doing which was the whole point of this,” she said. “Spreading the word that peaceful protesting can make a change.”
Prineville Mayor Steve Uffelman said he plans to attend the rally Saturday to ask the organizers why they are in his town. Uffelman said he doesn’t think the negative attitude toward police should be directed at the city’s police department.
“Those kinds of attitudes really scare me especially when I feel confident in what we have with our local police department and the job they are doing,” Uffelman said.
Uffelman praised the police department for how it handled the last protest, keeping the protesters and counterprotesters safe. He also noted the department recently completed diversity and inclusion training.
“The police department has done an excellent job in being objective and respecting both sides,” Uffelman said.
Uffelman supports the protesters’ right to free speech, but questions why many are coming from out of town to demonstrate in his city.
“From a community standpoint, we have a tendency to be a little offended when people come from outside telling us what to do,” he said. “That is a bitter pill to swallow when everybody is coming in and telling you what you ought to do.”
