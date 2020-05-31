Dozens have been arrested in Portland and Seattle during weekend protests over the killing of George Floyd, with mayors in both cities again issuing curfew orders through Monday morning.
Portland city leaders were hoping to avoid a third night of protesting with the emergency curfew, in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Other Oregon communities also implemented curfews following late-night protests and damage: for Eugene, starting 9 p.m. Sunday; for Salem, 8 p.m. into Monday morning.
But protests in Portland were stretching into a fourth day, with Portland Police declaring a civil disturbance early Sunday evening during a confrontation with demonstrators. Large groups of people gathered in areas around Portland after the 8 p.m. curfew.
Earlier Sunday, African American leaders encouraged Oregonians to stay focused on stubborn racial disparities in education, housing and employment and not be distracted by civil unrest. “That is what we grapple with every day,” said Ron Herndon, the longtime director of the Portland-based Albina Head Start. “Racism — for us, that is the original pandemic in this country and it can’t be escaped. … If somehow you think that tearing up (downtown) is going to help black people, you are sadly mistaken. Please don’t think you are doing any of us any favors by tearing stuff up.”
In Salem late Saturday, sounds of explosions and smoke hung in the air around the Oregon State Capitol. Salem Police were declaring protests there unlawful.
