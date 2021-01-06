Protesters gather at Oregon Capitol as pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Congress

Protesters converged on the Oregon Capitol and statehouses across the nation Wednesday as demonstrators in Washington, D.C., stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced Congress to take shelter.
Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Salem for a previously scheduled event that has been mostly peaceful, with speakers addressing the crowd on topics from President Donald Trump’s false claim that the election had been stolen, to Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 regulations to America being judged on its “sins.”
Some demonstrators also burned an effigy of Brown.
The event continued as a chaotic scene unfolded in the nation’s capital.
Protesters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, clashing with police and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. One person was shot, according to an Associated Press source. Their condition was not known, and the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.
Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
The bedlam at the U.S. Capitol wasn’t reflected in Salem, however, though tensions had started to rise by about 1 p.m.
Shortly thereafter, Salem demonstrators held a brief moment of silence for people who have been hurt, arrested or have experienced other problems in Washington, D.C. Then demonstrators listened to Christian rock music and a video message Trump posted to Twitter in response to the unrest in the nation’s capital.
Trump’s message urged demonstrators in Washington, D.C., to go home. A speaker at the Oregon Capitol, meanwhile, said protesters were “just getting started.” The crowd had thinned by that point, however, as heavy rain fell in Salem.
Salem police have encouraged people to avoid the area around the Capitol, which remains closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, about 200 people gathered at the state Capitol to protest government-ordered coronavirus lockdown measures they say violate their liberty. Speakers at the event urged attendees to take steps including purposefully spreading the novel coronavirus to achieve herd immunity and using guns to defend restaurants that defy state orders that limit them to offering takeout meals only.
Authorities also declared an unlawful assembly and used crowd-control munitions after demonstrators encountered a group of counter-protesters and tried repeatedly to attack them. Police arrested at least one of the right-wing protesters.
A previous right-wing rally outside lawmakers’ Dec. 21 special session devolved into violence — with demonstrators kicking in the window of a door, trying to push their way into the Capitol after they gained access to a vestibule, and reportedly assaulting journalists covering the event. The event was also declared an unlawful assembly.
