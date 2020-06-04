A peaceful protest is scheduled for noon Sunday in Bend’s Drake Park in solidarity with demonstrations nationwide over racial inequality, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Participants plan to sit together in the park during the protest, which is being organized by the newly formed group, Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly.

The assembly is asking people to wear face masks to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic, and bring protest signs.

The event will be the third in Bend, since protests were held Saturday and Tuesday in downtown.

Each protest has been peaceful in Bend, unlike the looting and vandalism seen in other cities across the country, including Portland and Seattle.

The nationwide protests were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.