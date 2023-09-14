vehicle

A vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run fatality in Bend on Oct. 27. 

 Submitted image

More than 10 months since a Bend man was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a local roundabout, police have completed their investigation and prosecutors are weighing potential criminal charges.

Bend Police have turned over reports and evidence in the case involving the October 2022 death of Walter James Lane, 76.

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

