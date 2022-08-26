Ian Cranston (copy)

Prosecutors in the homicide trial of Ian Cranston want to exclude evidence they say could unfairly portray shooting victim Barry Washington Jr. in "a poor light," including synced videos of the incident, an account of his behavior with Bend Police and a California conviction for eluding a police chase at speeds of up to 100 mph.

Cranston’s defense claims that the evidence, which will be discussed at a hearing in Deschutes County Circuit Court Thursday, is relevant and helps lay out the facts of the case.

