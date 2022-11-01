Prosecutors pushed back against a last-minute court filing from Ian Cranston’s defense team, saying allegations that shooting victim Barry Washington Jr. had street gang affiliations was irrelevant and unfair.
"Mr. Washington is not nor has he ever been an actual gang member and defense’s attempt to paint him as such is disgraceful," Brooks C. McClain, a deputy district attorney in the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, wrote in a response filed in court Tuesday.
McClain's response followed a filing Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court by defense attorney Kevin Sali. He notified the court he intended to use this evidence to corroborate witness testimony that Washington used gang references and gestures during the fight with Cranston just before the shooting.
But the prosecution said this runs the risk of misleading or confusing a jury by creating an “undeserved negative view" of Washington, McClain wrote in Tuesday's court filing.
The defense seeks to portray Washington as a gang member, or at least engaging in gang related activities, McClain wrote.
"This is highly prejudicial," he wrote.
Cranston faces a second-degree murder charge in shooting and killing Washington outside the Capitol Bar in Bend in Sept. 19, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty, asserting in court that he killed Washington out of self defense. A jury will decide whether he was justified in shooting Washington with a handgun he was licensed to carry as a concealed weapon.
The prosecution said the defense’s motion used “gross stereotypes and harmful generalizations.” The prosecution said in the 1980s and 1990s, the nation experienced a “moral panic” in response to gangs and “labeled its members as dangerous people that would attack innocent civilians.”
That history created a “stigma that labels gang members and their associates as not only ‘immoral,’ but as ‘less-than-human,’ and less deserving of the same treatment that ‘normal’ members of American society experience,” McClain wrote.
"This evidence would mislead and confuse the jury, as it is Mr. Cranston on trial, not Mr. Washington," McClain wrote. “Painting Mr. Washington as some type of gang member is grossly prejudicial and highly suggests an improper basis: that because of his affiliations he was somehow less deserving of life.”
In order for this evidence “to be relevant, Cranston would have had to have had prior knowledge of it” at the time of the fight, “which he did not,” McClain wrote.
The prosecution Tuesday also argued against the defense’s motion to exclude testimony from Tyler Smith, Cranston’s friend, who was directly involved in the fight that culminated in the shooting. Prosecutors claimed that Smith’s testimony is essential in the case because of his proximity to the shooting.
Smith’s “opinion that the altercation which preceded Mr. Washington’s death was nothing more than a fist fight and that he did not know what Cranston was thinking when he pulled the trigger, is potentially the most relevant evidence in the case,” McClain wrote.
The defense in its Monday filing argued that Smith’s testimony is inadmissible in the case because he was intoxicated during the fight. On Tuesday, McClain wrote: “the same could be said of Cranston.”
Sali’s last-minute motion drew swift pushback Monday from regional racial justice advocates who called it an effort to sway jurors by using stereotypes that portray Black men as dangerous.
Washington’s mother, Lawanda Roberson, said the evidence in Sali’s motion was illegally obtained from her son’s phone. She contended in a court filing that it went beyond the stated limits of the search warrant issued to Bend Police so investigators could examine the phone in December 2021.
Jury selection in the trial began Tuesday morning.
Neither Sali nor Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel had returned requests for comment as of Tuesday by 2:30 p.m.
