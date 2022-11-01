Barry (copy)
Bruce Dart of Bend lights a candle at a memorial for Barry K. Washington Jr. at the corner of NW Oregon Avenue and NW Wall Street on Sept. 21, 2021. Washington was shot and killed outside a downtown bar.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Prosecutors pushed back against a last-minute court filing from Ian Cranston’s defense team, saying allegations that shooting victim Barry Washington Jr. had street gang affiliations was irrelevant and unfair.

"Mr. Washington is not nor has he ever been an actual gang member and defense’s attempt to paint him as such is disgraceful," Brooks C. McClain, a deputy district attorney in the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, wrote in a response filed in court Tuesday.

