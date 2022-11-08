Prosecutors in the murder trial of Ian Cranston questioned his friend Tyler Smith on Tuesday in an effort to undermine arguments that Barry Washington Jr. threatened their lives the night Cranston shot and killed Washington during a fight outside a Bend bar.
Smith was with Cranston and his fiancee, Allison Butler, the night of the shooting outside the Capitol Bar on Sept. 19, 2021. Butler was questioned Friday. Their testimony in Deschutes County Circuit Court provided details from those closest to the shooting.
Cranston is charged with second-degree murder in the high-profile shooting. He asserts he killed Washington in self-defense and it was justified under Oregon law.
After complimenting Butler's looks outside the bar, which Butler rejected by saying she was engaged, Cranston told Washington to go away, according to witness testimony. A fight ensued between them. Washington punched Cranston twice and Smith once. Butler pulled out her phone and began recording. Cranston pulled out his gun, which he held for roughly 30 seconds before he shot Washington.
When he questioned Smith on Tuesday and Butler on Friday, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney J. Michael Swart attempted to show jurors that Washington never threatened anyone in the group with a weapon and never suggested he was going to kill them. .
In her testimony, Butler told prosecutors that Washington pushed the phone back toward her face during the fight, disproving her earlier claims in the case and on video that Washington hit her.
In a video Butler took with the hope of getting Washington to go away, she can be heard saying after the shot rang out "he f---ing hit me." Butler acknowledged this statement was not precisely what happened.
“Maybe it wasn’t the right choice of words," she said Friday, "but in that moment I felt violated."
Both Smith and Butler have testified that they did not suffer serious injuries during the fight.
Oregon law states that people cannot legally use deadly force to defend themselves unless they "reasonably" believe that another person is "using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force against a person."
The person also isn't legally justified unless he or she reasonably believes a person is "committing or attempting to commit a felony involving the use or threatened imminent use of physical force against a person."
Oregon law states a person commits a felony second-degree assault if the person "intentionally or knowingly causes serious physical injury to another," with or without a weapon.
Cranston's defense team has maintained that he was doing something that state law allowed him to do when he shot and killed Washington.
In cross examination with Butler and Smith, his defense team has tried to emphasize that the two feared Washington would "severely" injure them. The defense has noted that Washington was much larger than anybody in the group and that Cranston and Smith had minimal fighting experience.
The defense also pointed out that Washington wasn't showing signs of going away, and that Cranston even tried to help Washington after shooting him.
But Swart noted during his examination with Smith on Tuesday that the three could have ganged up on Washington. He suggested that the three could have stopped and called the police and that Smith could have grabbed Cranston and pulled him away in the fight that lasted only moments.
Smith acknowledged they did none of those things.
The state is scheduled to conclude its witness testimony on Wednesday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.