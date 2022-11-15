ianc (copy)
Ian Cranston, who is charged with second-degree murder, on Nov. 3, the first day of his trial at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend.  

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

In his closing argument in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney J. Michael Swart offered a detail he said the defense team had either missed or didn’t want to talk about, a detail he said would show Cranston never feared for his safety before he shot and killed Barry Washington Jr.

When a fight erupted between Cranston and Washington outside the Capitol Bar on Sept. 19, 2021, in downtown Bend, Cranston held a cigarette in one hand, Swart told the jury Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Cranston held that cigarette while Washington punched him in the face twice, while he pulled out his handgun, while he stood there for 30 seconds staring at Washington, Swart said.

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

