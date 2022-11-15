In his closing argument in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney J. Michael Swart offered a detail he said the defense team had either missed or didn’t want to talk about, a detail he said would show Cranston never feared for his safety before he shot and killed Barry Washington Jr.
When a fight erupted between Cranston and Washington outside the Capitol Bar on Sept. 19, 2021, in downtown Bend, Cranston held a cigarette in one hand, Swart told the jury Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Cranston held that cigarette while Washington punched him in the face twice, while he pulled out his handgun, while he stood there for 30 seconds staring at Washington, Swart said.
And Cranston held it after he fired a single shot into Washington’s torso, Swart said. At that point, Cranston didn’t aid Washington as the defense had argued, choosing instead to take a drag from his cigarette, Swart said.
“Clint Eastwood wouldn’t have been prouder,” said Swart, adding: “This guy was as cool and as calm and as collected as can be.”
That was one of the most powerful moments Tuesday during closing arguments in the high-profile murder trial at the Deschutes County Courthouse as the jury listened to attorneys and watched videos of the shooting. Jurors are now deliberating whether Cranston was justified in shooting and killing Washington in self-defense. It is unclear when and if they will reach a verdict.
Cranston, who is white, faces charges of second-degree murder for killing Washington, an unarmed Black man. Racial tensions in the case have sparked protests across Bend and garnered widespread media coverage. Cranston, 28, of Redmond, has said he shot the 22-year-old Washington in self-defense.
Tuesday was the most tension-filled day of the trial.
Attorneys bickered and yelled at each other. Family members of Washington and Cranston shed tears. People in the halls of the courthouse spoke about the clear increase in police presence. It became so heated that a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office employee and Judge Beth Bagley had to remind the courtroom that anybody who was disruptive would be removed immediately.
Kevin Sali, Cranston’s defense attorney, used his closing arguments to explain the laws of self-defense to jurors and to argue that the state had failed to prove Cranston intended to kill Washington. He argued Cranston waited 30 seconds before shooting Washington because he hoped he would not have to fire his gun. He said Cranston only fired when Washington did not seem fazed by the gun and continued to taunt and gesture in a threatening manner.
“It’s a shot he never wanted to have to fire, to get out of a situation he never wanted to be in,” Sali told the jury.
Swart and his fellow prosecutor, Brooks McClain, also argued Tuesday that the defense case was built off of witness testimony they said was filled with lies, exaggeration and misleading statements. They said Tyler Smith and Allison Butler, Cranston’s friend and fiancee who were present during the fight, along with a paid witness, had given biased testimony and that the defense had presented videos that were incomplete pictures of what happened.
“If the truth is on your side, why do you have to lie?” Swart said.
In addition, the prosecution offered another new argument: that Washington was actually fighting Smith when Cranston shot him. McClain showed diagrams of the direction of the bullet that indicated it traveled at an angle through Washington’s body. Had Washington been charging at Cranston, McClain stated, the bullet would have gone straight through him. Therefore, McClain said, Cranston was not justified in shooting to protect himself because, at that moment, he was not being attacked.
Prosecutors then accused Cranston of being an irresponsible gun owner, because he had taken his weapon with him to a bar and was acting recklessly by mixing guns and alcohol. If Cranston truly feared serious injury, he wouldn’t have held onto his cigarette and wouldn’t have stood by as his fiancee and friend got between him and Washington, Swart said.
“Does anybody believe he was waiting for Washington to go away?” Swart said. “No. If he was so scared, why did he act so cowardly? … He was a coward.”
Sali said Cranston didn’t have time to decide whether or not he would be justified in shooting a man much larger and stronger than him. Cranston had to act quickly, Sali said. He showed a photo of Cranston’s bleeding face and argued that it was reasonable for him to believe another serious injury was imminent.
“When a person has demonstrated an intent to deliver serious harm, you are allowed to act in the face of that threat,” Sali said. “You do not need to wait until that has materialized and caused you that life changing damage that that force was absolutely capable of causing.”
Finally, the state pointed out a voice absent from the entire trial: Barry Washington. McClain took out a photo of Washington smiling, wearing a white collared shirt and holding a microphone. Then, he played police body camera footage again, showing a dying Washington saying repeatedly: “Take me home.”
As they watched, Washington’s family wept.
“Justice demands that you find Ian Cranston guilty of second-degree murder,” Swart said, adding: “Find him guilty of second-degree murder.”
On Tuesday evening, the jury was sent home, according to John Hummel, the district attorney.
