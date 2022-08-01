The Bend City Council will consider a new ordinance that would prohibit pet stores from selling puppies, kittens and rabbits bred by commercial breeders.
While city officials believe there are currently no pet stores that sell commercially bred pets in Bend, the ordinance — which will be discussed Wednesday — is an easy way to proactively prevent such practices.
According to a city council issue summary, the ordinance would "protect members of the community who may purchase dogs, cats and rabbits from a pet store, promote community awareness of animal welfare, help prevent inhumane conditions, and foster a more healthy and humane environment in the City.”
The proposed ordinance comes after more than 50 Bend residents sent a letter of support to the city council last year. Councilor Megan Perkins proposed the adoption of a pet store ordinance at the council’s work session on June 1.
In the letter sent to the city council on Dec. 1, 2021, the ordinance would also encourage stores to host adoption events with local animal shelters and rescues.
The letter pointed out that although the majority of pet stores in Oregon have rejected commercial breeding facilities, there are seven pet stores in the state that still sell puppies and kittens.
“Thankfully,” the letter said. “In Bend there are currently no stores that sell them, which is why it is important to pass a prohibition now, to ensure our city continues to be a leader in promoting humane pet sources like shelters, rescues and responsible breeders.”
For the Humane Society of Central Oregon, the ordinance would ensure the organization continues to have a high pet adoption rate, and that potential pet owners look to the humane society first when considering a new addition to the family.
Lynne Ouchida, community outreach manager for the humane society, said the proposed ordinance signals that Bend does not support puppy mills and backyard breeders.
“Our community values humane and responsible care of animals, I think personally as well as the larger society, and puppy mill sources are often inhumane. They lack appropriate enrichment, exercise, and all of those kinds of things," Ouchida said. “In the humane society we provide the highest level of care, like we do for our own pets, and even above that. Pet stores don’t. They (pets) are a product, they are a retail item for sale.”
Councilor Megan Perkins said she hopes the council will approve the new ordinance.
"This was an issue that was brought forward by a group of citizens, and I was quickly persuaded, as was council, that this was a real small but important step that we can take to ensure we are encouraging responsible pet ownership," Perkins said. "I hope that it is something we can do to do something proactive so we don’t have these puppy, kitty and bunny mills, and pets that are in our pet stores that are often overbred and have a total lack of quality care and a lack of a quality environment."
Perkins wanted to give credit to Bend's pet stores, none of which, to the council's knowledge, sell commercially bred dogs, cats or rabbits.
"They have been super vigilant and responsible by only selling dogs, cats, and bunnies through a rescue organization," Perkins said of Bend's pet shops.
Perkins added that she was confident in the ordinance's success when she brought it up at the city council's work session, however, it still needs to be discussed and approved.
Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler echoed her colleague.
“I think here in Bend, one thing everyone agrees on is we love our pets, and we have a culture of adopting pets and getting pets from our great humane society here in Central Oregon, and rescuing pets," Kebler said. “As far as we know there are not any shops that are selling kittens, puppies and rabbits that are from puppy mills and those types of places, but why not put something in place to make sure that doesn’t happen?”
