Pet adoption fees waived Saturday in Bend

A dog awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Central Oregon in Bend in 2017. (Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin photo)

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin

The Bend City Council will consider a new ordinance that would prohibit pet stores from selling puppies, kittens and rabbits bred by commercial breeders. 

While city officials believe there are currently no pet stores that sell commercially bred pets in Bend, the ordinance — which will be discussed Wednesday — is an easy way to proactively prevent such practices.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.