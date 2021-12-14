The Bend City Council is considering allowing certain kinds of property tax exemptions in a bid to encourage more affordable and middle-income housing.
For the last few years, the city has wanted to evaluate whether to adopt tax exemptions that would last for a limited amount of time, in order to increase Bend’s housing supply, said Lynne McConnell, the city’s housing director. But it wasn’t until recently that some developers started specifically asking to consider at least two different kinds of exemptions, which puts the issue back before the council, she said.
On Wednesday, the council will discuss four different kinds of property tax exemptions — two that are intended to encourage dense, market-rate housing and two aimed at increasing affordable and middle-income housing. Most of these exemptions are already used in several cities across the state to help address the state’s housing shortage.
One option, called a multiunit property tax exemption, has already been recommended by a previous council. This exemption could last 10 years for developments that would be sold or rented at a market rate, but must include some kind of public benefit, like meeting certain energy efficiency standards or having a portion of the units be affordable housing.
Another option aimed at developing more market-rate housing is called a vertical housing development zone. It is an exemption that lasts up to 10 years and the development must include a commercial element. It is meant to energize dense, multistory development in areas like the Bend Central District, McConnell said.
A nonprofit exemption is also being considered. It would exempt a building owner from paying property taxes indefinitely if the building is secured to be affordable forever, McConnell said. Affordable is defined as something a family of four making 60% of the area median income could afford.
“It’s not realistic to expect affordable housing to pay property taxes in a market like Bend’s,” she said.
The last option, which is new and only exists in Tillamook, is called a middle-income tax exemption. The council would be able to decide on how it exactly works, but in Tillamook the property tax exemption is given based on the number of units built that meet the standard of middle-income housing — which is defined as a family of four making 120% of the area median income.
“This is one of the limited opportunities to incentivize middle-income housing opportunities,” McConnell said.
Property tax exemptions like these can make or break whether an affordable housing project gets built, according to Tommy Waldron, the chief strategy officer for the Foundation for Affordable Housing, which develops affordable housing across the country.
He is one of the developers advocating for tax exemptions for affordable housing.
Currently in Bend there is a mechanism that exempts affordable housing projects from property taxes for 20 years. But most loans are for 40 years, Waldron said, which can complicate development and discourage developers from wanting to build affordable housing in Bend when they can’t be guaranteed a tax exemption in the long term.
A city that has a tax exemption that doesn’t expire for affordable housing attracts affordable housing developers more than cities that don’t, he said.
“There’s really no reason not to do it,” he said.
There are multiple factors to weigh when considering exemptions, however. For exemptions aimed at creating more dense development in the Bend Central District, the city has to be careful that the exemptions don’t hurt the city’s overall efforts to generate enough revenue to redevelop the area as a whole, a concept which is often referred to as tax increment financing.
“You want to make sure you aren’t shooting yourself in the foot,” McConnell said.
As for the one aimed at middle-income housing, McConnell said the city has to be careful that this program wouldn’t pull developers away from doing affordable housing projects, which the city desperately needs.
The topic is scheduled to be discussed at the Bend City Council meeting starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.