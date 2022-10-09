Prineville Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries just after noon Saturday.
A 68-year-old female driver of a 2017 Lexus 300, made an unsafe turn as she pulled off of O’Neil Highway, turning east on Highway 126, and was hit by the driver of a 2000 Ford Excursion traveling westbound on Highway 126, according to a press release.
The Lexus had four occupants that were initially trapped in the vehicle. All four occupants in the Lexus were injured as a result of the crash and the driver of the Lexus, from Prineville, died from her injuries after being taken by air ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend.
The three remaining passengers were all transported via ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Prineville.
The Ford Excursion, driven by a man from Medford had seven people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, with three occupants being transported to St. Charles Hospital in Prineville. All of the other injured occupants of the vehicles, are expected to have a full recovery at this time.
There is no indication of drugs, alcohol or speed being a factor in the accident, the release said. All of the individuals involved in the crash reported they were wearing their safety belts, at the time of the crash. As a result of the investigation, Highway 126 was closed for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, backing traffic up to Powell Butte.
