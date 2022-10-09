Police
Prineville Police Department officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries just after noon Saturday.

A 68-year-old female driver of a 2017 Lexus 300, made an unsafe turn as she pulled off of O’Neil Highway, turning east on Highway 126, and was hit by the driver of a 2000 Ford Excursion traveling westbound on Highway 126, according to a press release.

