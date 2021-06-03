Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles about exceptional high school graduates in the class of 2021 across Central Oregon.
Her childhood was so bleak, that Jaidra Miles thought she'd never finish high school.
She grew up with a single mother who could barely afford to pay the bills. By age 12, Miles began using drugs, eventually leading to multiple charges and court-mandated rehab, she said. And Miles flunked out of school during her freshman year at Crook County High School.
But now, Miles, 17, is living a sober life in Prineville. And in February, she officially graduated as part of the class of 2021 for Prineville's alternative high school, Pioneer High School, over a year ahead of schedule.
"Sometimes, I don’t believe that I did it," Miles said of graduating. "If I told 13-year-old me that I was going to be where I am now, I would’ve said, ‘That’s a joke.’"
Miles grew up in poverty with two older sisters, and watched as her single mother suffered from abuse from the men in her life. There were even a couple times when her mother would come home after being drugged and assaulted, she said.
“We would just have to take care of her, and sober her up while she was screaming, crying and just terrified," Miles said. "It was very, very hard watching that.”
At age 8 , Miles' parents were going through custody proceedings, she said. Her father knew he was likely to lose custody, so one day he picked up Miles from elementary school without her mother's permission.
Her father then took Miles to an isolated house in rural Lake County and hid her there for a month, she said. Eventually, Miles' mother and local police found her and took her home, she said.
"He thought he was saving me, but he didn’t realize how much he was hurting me at the time," Miles said.
Miles began using drugs in middle school, she said. In seventh grade, she received her first marijuana possession charge at age 12, and later picked up two more possession charges by ninth grade, Miles said. She also became addicted to cocaine, meth and ecstasy.
"That made me feel in control over my emotions," Miles said of her drug use.
After these drug charges, and flunking out of school during her freshman year, Miles decided to check herself into rehab for a month in 2019. She chose Madrona Recovery, a youth addiction and mental health facility in Tigard. After that, she spent three months at court-mandated rehab at Rimrock Trails in Prineville, she said.
While at both facilities, Miles was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, along with ADHD, depression, bipolar disorder, insomnia and anxiety, she said. She also received counseling for her mental health struggles. Although rehab had its ups and downs, Miles said the experience completely changed her life. In particular, it taught her the importance of self-motivation and self-care, she said.
“When you’re thinking you’re going to fail, that you’re not worth something, you believe it," Miles said. "When you start looking at the world as cup-half-full … it can really change everything."
After restarting high school at Pioneer, Miles graduated in February at age 16. Her teachers at the alternative school told her that her GED scores were the highest they'd seen in years, she said.
McKenzie Kudlac, a graduation coach at both Pioneer and Crook County high schools who has known Miles since her freshman year, said she was impressed by the teenager's determination and will to improve herself. She wasn't surprised that Miles turned her life around.
"She has this quiet presence, that she’ll handle (adversity) — whether that’s education or all the things she’s been through in her life," Kudlac said. "Someday I will probably work for her, and I’ll be happy with that. She will run this world."
Miles currently works full-time at Taco Time and is taking classes at Central Oregon Community College, she said.
Eventually, she plans to move to Miami with a friend and earn her bachelor's degree. However, she isn't quite sure what she'll study.
“I’m too young to know what I want to do 10 years from now," Miles said.
Regardless of what her future career will be, Miles has an optimistic and assertive outlook on life after becoming sober.
"I’ve learned a lot about taking accountability for myself and (my) actions," she said. "You are not a victim; you create your own reality."
