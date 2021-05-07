Prineville Reservoir State Park was recently certified as an International Dark Sky Park for the quality of its night skies and efforts to limit light pollution.
The reservoir is the first Oregon park and joins the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory as the second place in the state to be honored by the International Dark-Sky Association with the certification. It is one of 174 locations worldwide to earn the certification, according to the association.
The reservoir was recognized for its expansive dark skies that draw stargazers from Bend and cities west of the Cascades. As part of the application process, reservoir staff replaced harsh outdoor lights with softer yellow and red lights.
The International Dark Sky Places Program was founded in 2001 to encourage communities, parks and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark sites through responsible lighting policies and public education, according to the association.
