Prineville Railway, the oldest city-owned rail line in the nation, is reopening a dormant 3,800-foot section of track to allow access for a new industrial business park that will need railcar deliveries. The railway is partnering with Prineville Campus, a development company that is transforming the old Woodgrain Manufacturing site into a space for industrial businesses.
The city and company invested about $200,000 in repairs to the track from Lamonta Road to the Prineville Campus on the corner of N. Main Street and Peters Road.
City-hired crews finished the work this week and the section is expected to open to train cars by June 1. The crews replaced 1,200 rail ties, resurfaced the track with gravel and replaced the gates and arms at one of the crossings.
Railway Manager Matt Wiederholt said the upgrades will allow the track to accommodate a variety of freight, such as lumber and ethanol.
“The track will be in a condition that we won’t have any kind of weight restrictions or commodity restrictions,” Wiederholt said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for Prineville Campus because they won’t have any restrictions on what goes in there.”
Charles Bauman, the chief operating officer for Prineville Campus, said his partners Bill Parris, Rutger Parris and Trygve Duryea negotiated with the city railroad over the past year to bring rail traffic to the old mill site.
Prineville Campus is still coordinating with tenants and has not yet shared what businesses will use the space and what products will be shipped by train. Bauman said he anticipates the campus will provide several new jobs and be a boost to the Prineville community.
“We want to thank the city in being a partner in the economic development of re-establishing heavy rail back to this community asset and our new industrial campus,” Bauman shared in a statement.
Part of the railway renovation is reopening two crossings that have been closed since 2006. Crews finished installing signs and markers this week for the crossing at Lamonta Road near Carson Oil. The other crossing at Main Street just south of Peters Road is still being upgraded.
The Lamonta Road crossing has gates to block traffic, but the Main Street crossing will use electronic signs to warn drivers of an approaching train, said Scott Smith, Prineville street supervisor.
School bus drivers and vehicles hauling flammable materials such as propane will be required to stop at the crossings, even when there is no passing train, Smith said.
The 3,800-foot section of railway hasn’t been used since the early 1980s, according to the city. The entire 18.5-mile railway was busy for several decades until the mills started to close. By the late 1990s and early 2000s, the railway was down to one customer, Wiederholt said.
Over the past two decades, business bounced back. Today, the city’s railway is used by 14 companies including the Facebook and Apple data centers, Les Schwab and Parr Lumber. Another 50 customers use the railway to store rail cars or as a place to stop and load materials from one rail car to another.
The railway, which has operated since 1918, connects with Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads at the Prineville Junction, three miles north of Redmond.
Wiederholt said the addition of the Prineville Campus is the latest example of local businesses finding value in the railway.
“The last decade has been great as far as finding new business and putting new business on our line,” Wiederholt said.
