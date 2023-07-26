The chief and captain of the Prineville Police Department are on leave pending an investigation.
Chief Larry Seymour and Captain Rob Gray were placed on paid non-disciplinary administrative leave on July 21, a news release from the city of Prineville said.
“The decision was made pending further investigation into an internal non-criminal personnel matter,” the news release said.
Prineville police Lt. Shane Wilson has stepped in to take charge of the department, the news release said.
“We will strive to keep the public informed to the extent allowed while respecting the privacy and rights of the individuals involved,” Prineville city manager Steve Forrester said in the news release.
Seymour could not be reached by phone for comment Wednesday morning.
Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday morning.
Gray did not respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday morning.
Two city hall officials said they could not comment Wednesday morning.
The news release did not name Seymour or Gray. It also did not say what agency was conducting the investigation.
ShanRae Hawkins, of StingRay Communications, a public relations firm that was attached to the news release, did not return a phone call seeking comment.
In response to a list of questions from The Bulletin Wednesday, Hawkins said: “Because it is a personnel issue, the city is unable to provide any additional information at this time.”
According to a state database for police certifications in Oregon, Seymour became the police chief on July 1, 2022. Gray was promoted to captain in January.
This story is breaking and may be updated.
