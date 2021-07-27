Jason Beebe, a longtime Prineville city councilor who was elected mayor last year, announced Tuesday he plans to run against incumbent Ron Wyden for U.S. Senate.
Beebe, 47, who was born and raised in Prineville in a ranching and logging family, is running as a Republican. Beebe believes he could represent Oregon better than Wyden, a Democrat from Portland who has served in the Senate since 1996.
Beebe said he wants to fight for rural residents and address the issues of grazing rights and water access for farms and ranches.
“I’m familiar with what’s really needed in Eastern Oregon,” Beebe said Tuesday. “Being local, I’m privy to what’s really going on here.”
Beebe works as a North American regional manager for HCL Technologies, after working as a contractor for the Facebook and Apple data centers in Prineville.
“I’ve been a part of seeing Facebook and Apple come to Prineville,” Beebe said. “A small rural community attracted two of the biggest companies in the county. How can I take that and find those opportunities for other rural areas in Oregon and all across the state?”
Beebe joined the Army National Guard in 2003 and spent 10 months overseas in Iraq in 2009 and 2010. He retired from the National Guard in 2015 after 12 years of service.
After his time in Iraq, Beebe came home to Prineville with a motivation for public service, he said. He decided to enter local politics and was elected to the City Council, where he served for the past 10 years.
Beebe has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Kate Brown and earlier this year helped craft the city’s anti-lockdown resolution against COVID-19 restrictions.
He is also working with the city council to bring a biomass facility to Prineville that would create renewable energy. The facility would use wood from the Ochoco National Forest, which would improve the health of the forest, Beebe said.
“We are looking at a biomass project that has the potential to put people back to work in the woods, cleaning up the forest,” he said.
Beebe can’t file for office until Sept. 9, but he has created a Federal Elections Commission committee that is required before a candidate can raise funds. As of Sunday, his campaign has raised $300.
Beebe is starting to travel around the state to campaign and discuss issues with voters.
“I want to get out there and let people know who I am and let them know I’m serious,” Beebe said. “I’m just looking forward to the primaries and getting out there and meeting everybody I can.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.