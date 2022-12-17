A Prineville man was shot and killed in Madras by his ex-wife Friday evening, the Jefferson County District Attorney's office said in a release Saturday.
At 6:02 p.m. Friday, Madras Police responded to a residence in the Madras area known as Dave's Homes, a registered business in the area, where they found Devyne Briggs, 28. Briggs died at 6:13 p.m., the release said.
Police arrested Paige Jordan Vannorsdall of Madras, Briggs' former wife. She faces charges for murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated and an investigation is ongoing, the release said. She is being housed at the Jefferson County jail.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steven Leriche declined to discus a motive or details of the case when reached Saturday.
Custody documents filed in Crook County Circuit Court in July show that Vannorsdall accused her ex-husband of abusing their minor child, based on an evaluation with a doctor and the KIDS Center, a Bend organization that evaluates cases of suspected child abuse. The allegations included pushing the child down the stairs, hitting the child so hard the blow left a handprint, throwing a beer glass at the child and pointing a gun at the child.
