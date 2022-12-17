Madras Police
A Prineville man was shot and killed in Madras by his ex-wife Friday evening, the Jefferson County District Attorney's office said in a release Saturday.  

At 6:02 p.m. Friday, Madras Police responded to a residence in the Madras area known as Dave's Homes, a registered business in the area, where they found Devyne Briggs, 28. Briggs died at 6:13 p.m., the release said. 

