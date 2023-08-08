A Prineville man is facing animal abuse and firearm charges after allegedly shooting and killing a dog, threatening a neighbor and forcing a standoff with police in Prineville.
Jeffery Thrasher, 65, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of animal abuse and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to court records.
Prineville police responded at 6:39 p.m. to a report that an intoxicated man shot and killed a dog and threatened a neighbor near NW Seventh and Ewen streets, according to a Tuesday press release from Prineville Police Lt. Shane Wilson.
Witnesses told authorities that the man was inside his home and armed, Wilson said.
Police arrived and tried to get the man to come out of his home multiple times, but he refused, prompting authorities to call in the Central Oregon Emergency Response team, Wilson said.
Police negotiators contacted the man, whom they identified as Thrasher. He came out of his home and was arrested without incident, Wilson said.
Police searched Thrasher’s home and found “several” firearms and ammunition inside, Wilson said.
