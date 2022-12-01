Prineville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for child porn attempt
A Prineville man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison Thursday for attempting to produce child pornography with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Bend.
In May of 2021, Patrick James Adams, 36, traveled from Prineville to Bend to meet with a 14-year-old girl he met on Facebook less than a month prior. However, the girl was an undercover detective with the Bend Police Department, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police said Adams acknowledged multiple times he knew the “girl” was 14.
Adams had talked with the undercover detective posing as a minor for weeks, asking for explicit photos and videos more than a dozen times, according to federal court documents. They eventually made a plan to meet at a public library in Bend as Adams intended to have sex with the supposed minor.
Law enforcement arrested Adams shortly after his arrival at the library.
Adams pleaded guilty to attempting to produce child pornography. Adams has a lengthy criminal history of similar crimes in both Crook and Deschutes counties dating back to 2004, including luring a minor, second-degree rape and coercion.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.