A 64-year-old Prineville man was seriously injured Thursday morning after crashing his off-road utility vehicle into another vehicle near Brasada Ranch.
Enrique Ambriz was crossing SW Shumway Road in a Toro utility terrain vehicle, often used as a golf cart, when he reportedly failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Powell Butte resident Billy Ferguson, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded about about 10:45 a.m. and found that Ferguson swerved to avoid striking Ambriz, but Ambriz’s utility vehicle crashed into the rear passenger side of Ferguson's vehicle. The crash caused Ambriz to be ejected from his utility vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Ambriz was transported by Air Link to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries.
