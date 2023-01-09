A 27-year-old man was fatally shot following an argument with an acquaintance Sunday in Prineville, police said.
Kade Riley Nichol, of Prineville, died after being shot after a fight with a 29-year-old Prineville man. Prineville police have not yet released the name of the shooter and no charges had been filed in criminal court as of 3 p.m. on Monday.
Prineville’s 911 dispatch service received a call about a possible gunshot victim at around 4:35 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Officers responded to the Iron Horse Mesa Apartments on 2252 NE Colleen Road and found Nichol, who was not breathing when police arrived.
Authorities attempted to save Nichol but failed.
Police said officers located and detained the alleged shooter within minutes. After obtaining search warrants, multiple law enforcement agencies investigated through the night, police said.
Police reported that the two men knew each other but did not say how. Police said Nichol entered the shooter's home on Sunday and that the two got in a fight. Police said the 29-year-old then shot Nichol.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
No other information was being released and police refused to take questions.
"As the investigation continues, we may release more information as allowed by law," Capt. Robert Gray said in an email.
