A Prineville man was electrocuted Tuesday at Lakeshore RV Park while he was using a homemade power supply box to burn decorative designs into wood, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office.
A person called 911 around 3 p.m. to report finding a man unresponsive on the ground and not breathing. Sheriff's deputies arrived to find Kyle Johnson, 26, on the ground next to a camp trailer. After deputies disconnected power supplies to the trailer, Crook County Fire & Rescue medics used non-conductive tools to disconnect the remaining power cord and pronounced Johnson dead.
According to the sheriff's office, Johnson's wood burning tool was connected to an outlet in the trailer with an extension cord and he was in the process of burning wood when he was electrocuted. No ground fault circuit interrupter or power breaker had been tripped.
